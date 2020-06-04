It’s no secret that Toyota has plans for its Corolla. Earlier this year when the GR Yaris was announced for Euro and Asian markets, the automaker strongly suggested a hot hatch for America was coming. Since then, Toyota has continued to tease a GR Corolla amid leaked info and rumors of an all-wheel-drive model packing the 257-horsepower (192-kilowatt) turbocharged engine from the hot Yaris. A new rumor, however, suggests not all the fun will be relegated to hatchbacks.

We’re hearing now that Toyota will offer a sporty upgrade for the Corolla sedan this summer called the Apex Sport Package. Sadly, it may not be quite as exciting as it sounds, as Car and Driver reports this will be primarily an appearance package. Sticky summer tires are said to be the crux of this endeavor – befitting of the word Apex – along with unidentified body tweaks and trim additions to give it a sporty persona. It will reportedly be offered on SE and XSE trim levels for the sedan only.

Why not offer it on the hatchback? Because Toyota recently unveiled a sporty appearance package for the hatch, appropriately named the Hatchback Special Edition. It gets black 18-inch wheels, black trim, and a modest body kit in the form of a black front splitter, side skirts, and a roof spoiler. As such, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see the splitter and side skirts mounted to this Apex Edition sedan, along with a decklid spoiler of its own.

Toyota didn’t offer any insight when we asked about the Apex Edition, but as with previous official teasers, we were told that more Corolla news would be forthcoming. A sporty Corolla sedan certainly sounds delectable, but we’re really waiting patiently for the GR Corolla rally-racer that’s all-but-guaranteed at this point.