Towards the end of last year, Karma Automotive launched a more potent version of its Revero GT luxury electric sedan, the Revero GTS. It came with promising performance figures: a quicker zero to sixty time, and an overall range of 380 miles with the help from its range-extender three-cylinder engine. The Revero GTS goes on sale during the early part of this year for $149,950.

This time, however, Karma looks back at its GT range and decides to add aesthetic and performance packages to increase its appeal. Dubbed as the Sport and Performance packages, both are now officially available through Karma North American dealers.

Gallery: 2020 Karma Revero GT Sport And Performance Packages

5 Photos

So, what's different with the new packages? Just like the GTS, both Revero GT Sport and Performance packages do a 60 mile-per-hour sprint in just 3.9 seconds. It wasn't indicated what exactly was changed for this increased performance but we're guessing it was the same upgraded electronics found in the GTS. Overall extended range, however, is at 360 miles – a tad shorter than the latter's 380.

For aesthetics, the Sport package benefits from the standard Borrego Black paint, plus chrome blackout and lightweight carbon fiber exterior pieces, GTS fender badges, red calipers, cross-drilled rotors, and 22” Dune Twist Midnight Chrome wheels. Karma's solar eclipse badge is also monochrome on this package, similar to the SC2 concept car.

The Performance package, on the other hand, gets the same functional upgrades of the Sport while keeping the timid personality of the GT. Inside, the UX/UI gets a GTS emblem and track mode.

"The GT Sports and Performance Packages offer an enhanced experience for the driving enthusiast. Through these packages, we’ve combined the instant torque and dynamic capabilities of an electric sportscar, with the comforts of a luxury extended range sedan. The aesthetic enhancements of our Sports Package adds to the GT’s persona, amplifying its presence as a statement-making luxury electric vehicle," says Joost de Vries, Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Experience, Karma Automotive.

The Karma Revero GT retails at a starting price of $144,800.