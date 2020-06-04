Just days after Ford's official confirmation of the Mustang Mach 1's return, we have a new batch of spy shots showing off the high-performance model on the road near the Blue Ovals' product development center. The model arrives for the 2021 model year.

Ford conceals the grille and corners of the front fascia on this vehicle, but these areas are exposed on the vehicle from the automaker's official photos (see the gallery below). The design features large, circular inlets on each side of the grille. Unlike previous generations of the Mach 1, there's no sign that the new one has a shaker hood scoop.

In profile, this Mach 1 shows off a complex, woven pattern for the wheel spokes. One odd aspect is that the front calipers are black, but the ones at the back are red. The car in the announcement images wears Brembo stoppers. This angle also provides a good look at the aggressive angle for the rear spoiler.

The rear features a pair of large-diameter exhaust outlets coming out of each side of the tail. Trapezoidal styling elements create a sharp appearance for the trim beneath the bumper.

This photographer also snaps a shot through the passenger side window. The interior still wears a Bullitt badge on the center of the steering wheel and has that model's white gearshift. This fits with earlier spy shots showing Ford using a Bullitt as a test mule for developing the Mach 1.

Ford says that the Mach 1 uses a 5.0-liter V8, and the company is teasing performance upgrades for it that suggest an output above the Bullitt's 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts). The gearbox options are still a mystery, but the manual in this development vehicle could be a hint of a three-pedal setup's availability.

For now, Ford only says that the Mach 1 arrives for the 2021 model year. This puts it on sale sometime before the mid-point of next year. However, starting the teaser campaign now suggests a full debut could happen in the coming months because the Blue Oval wouldn't want to drag out the unveiling too long.