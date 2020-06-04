Head over to Ford.com, find the Bronco’s landing page, and you’ll notice one small change. It no longer lists Spring 2020 for its world premiere. Instead, Ford pegs sometime in July 2020 to reveal the much-anticipated SUV. Ford had planned to reveal the 2021 Bronco this spring until the coronavirus arrived and upended not only vehicle production, but auto shows, too. Ford had promised back in April that we’d still see it this spring, but the summer solstice – June 20 – is fast approaching, and it appears the automaker will miss its self-imposed deadline.

What’s worse is that the coronavirus has delayed Bronco production, too, though Ford confirmed in mid-May that the Bronco was on track to still arrive at dealers in 2021. Since its announcement in 2017, which happened alongside the Ranger, spy photos, leaks, various patent and trademark filings, and a smaller Baby Bronco have emerged, painting an incomplete, though an exciting picture of the off-roader.

Even as we approach the reveal, rumors continue to circulate about it. The latest leaks say the SUV will receive a seven-speed manual gearbox that’ll feature an extra-low gear, and that it’ll sport an infotainment screen that’s like the one in the new Ford F-150, which the automaker will reveal later this month. There could be a Bronco Raptor with Ford’s turbo 3.0-liter V6, too, that’ll make 450 horsepower (610 kilowatts) – the same as it does in the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.

When Ford does reveal the Bronco next month, we expect a ton of details to come with it. We know the new SUV will arrive in both two- and four-door body styles, offer a range of off-road goodies, and, hopefully, give the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and other off-roaders some healthy competition. Ford has been adamant about the new Bronco’s off-road chops, and we’re impatiently waiting to see what Ford developed.