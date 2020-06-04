Hotter performance and a limited production run is a recipe for high demand.
Honda offered just 100 examples of the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition in Canada, and they sold out in a mere four minutes when the automaker offered reservations for them through an online portal on May 21. To make the quick sale even more impressive, the buyers didn't even know the price for this special CTR. They had to make a $1,000 deposit to reserve a spot for one.
"We expected demand for the vehicle to be high as the Civic Type R is a popular car with a strong and loyal fan base," Steve Hui, assistant vice-president sales and marketing Honda Canada, told Automotive News Canada. "The fact that it is a Limited Edition with only a certain amount available added to this, but even we were pleasantly surprised at how quickly they pre-sold."
The 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition comes in an exclusive Phoenix Yellow exterior color with gloss black for the roof, mirror caps, and hood intake vent. It rides on forged BBS aluminum wheels that remove 18 pounds (8.165 kilograms) of unsprung weight, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 performance tires wrap around them. Taking out some sound deadening and the rear heater ducts save 28 pounds (12.7 kilograms) more.
Gallery: 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition
The Limited Edition also benefits from all of the updates to the refreshed 2020 Civic Type R. The updated model uses two-piece brake rotors coupled with updated brake pads, and there are suspension tweaks. Inside, there's an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and redesigned shifter with shorter throws.
The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder continues to make 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox option is a six-speed manual.
The Civic Type R Limited Edition will also come to the United States, and the company will bring 600 of them into the country. Europe will get some of them, too.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
The ultimate Honda Civic sells out fast
Only 100 Type R Limited Edition models will be available in Canada
Markham, ON. May 27, 2020. The ultimate street-legal track-focused Limited Edition variant of Honda’s legendary Civic Type R lived up to its fast reputation, selling out its upcoming Canadian allotment in just 4 minutes!
Just 100 units of the 2021 Type R Limited Edition will be available for sale in Canada. Consumers were invited to visit www.honda.ca/civic_type_r_le on May 21 at 1pm ET to place a reservation with their local Honda dealer, and Canadian Type R fans responded at full throttle!
The lighter, faster and even more ferocious Type R Limited Edition will feature all of the 2020 model year Type R updates, plus additional enhancements designed to make it the ultimate street-legal track machine.
2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition modifications from stock include:
Lightweight, forged aluminum wheels from acclaimed manufacturer BBS (8 kg. / 18 lb. total unsprung weight reduction)
Further weight reduction accomplished via reduced sound deadening materials
Michelin® Pilot® Sport CUP2 performance track tires for peak on track performance
Paying homage to past Type R models, the 2021 Limited Edition will arrive in one model-exclusive colour: the brilliant new Phoenix Yellow. Additional model-exclusive treatment includes contrasting gloss black paint on the roof, outside mirror caps, intake vent on the hood, and a dark chrome Civic badge on the rear hatch. In addition, each model will feature an individually numbered serial plate denoting the vehicle as one of 100 sold in Canada.
The new Type R Limited Edition shares the 2020 Civic Type R mechanical and design updates. Like the standard Type R, the Limited Edition also receives the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collison Warning, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Under the hood, the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition draws power from the same race-bred 2.0-liter direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC™ valvetrain, putting out a peak 306-horseopwer and 295 lb.-ft. of torque (both SAE net), with power to the front wheels delivered through a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.
As with all Civic Type R vehicles, drivers can choose between three driving modes – Comfort, Sport and +R – that vary damping force, steering assist and throttle mapping. Finally, the active Sound Control modifies interior sound in concert with chosen drive mode.