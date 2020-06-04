Honda offered just 100 examples of the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition in Canada, and they sold out in a mere four minutes when the automaker offered reservations for them through an online portal on May 21. To make the quick sale even more impressive, the buyers didn't even know the price for this special CTR. They had to make a $1,000 deposit to reserve a spot for one.

"We expected demand for the vehicle to be high as the Civic Type R is a popular car with a strong and loyal fan base," Steve Hui, assistant vice-president sales and marketing Honda Canada, told Automotive News Canada. "The fact that it is a Limited Edition with only a certain amount available added to this, but even we were pleasantly surprised at how quickly they pre-sold."

The 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition comes in an exclusive Phoenix Yellow exterior color with gloss black for the roof, mirror caps, and hood intake vent. It rides on forged BBS aluminum wheels that remove 18 pounds (8.165 kilograms) of unsprung weight, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 performance tires wrap around them. Taking out some sound deadening and the rear heater ducts save 28 pounds (12.7 kilograms) more.

The Limited Edition also benefits from all of the updates to the refreshed 2020 Civic Type R. The updated model uses two-piece brake rotors coupled with updated brake pads, and there are suspension tweaks. Inside, there's an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and redesigned shifter with shorter throws.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder continues to make 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox option is a six-speed manual.

The Civic Type R Limited Edition will also come to the United States, and the company will bring 600 of them into the country. Europe will get some of them, too.