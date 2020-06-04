Toyota Launches Two Globally Popular Vehicles Developed by Thais New Hilux Revo “The Unbeatable” & New Fortuner “Wisdom of a Leader”

Mr. Michinobu Sugata, President of Toyota Motor Thailand Company Limited, alongside Dr. Jurachart Jongusuk, Regional Chief Engineer of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing Company Limited, and Mr. Surasak Suthongwan, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Thailand Company Limited, honored their presence in the phenomenal launch of the “New Hilux Revo” and “New Fortuner”, which are widely acclaimed as Toyota’s world-class pickup and luxury PPV respectively, on 4th June 2020.

Toyota Motor Thailand Company Limited commenced its IMV Project, which comes from its official term of “Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle” in 2004. This project is aimed at shifting the production hub of pickup trucks and multi-purpose vehicles from Japan to Thailand. With this initiative, Thailand has not only performed vehicle assembly, but also distributed these cars to both domestic and international markets around the globe. The vehicles produced under the IMV Project quickly received positive feedbacks from customers thanks to a wide range of remarkable elements, which include the striking exterior design, spacious cabin, powerful engine performance, excellent fuel economy, while also offering absolute confidence regardless of driving conditions, amazing endurance, low cost of maintenance, and great practicality for various purposes of car use. These features are commonly evident in all variants of pickup trucks, including extra cab, smart cab, and double cab, as well as Fortuner which has been renowned as Toyota’s flagship PPV, leading to the overwhelming success of Hilux and Fortuner as one of the most admired models among Thai people judged by the overall sales volume of more than 2.6 million units*. (Data of accumulated sales volume from 2004 – May 2020)

Mr. Michinobu Sugata, President of Toyota Motor Thailand said, “First of all, we would like to express our deepest condolences to those who are victimized by the new coronavirus in Thailand, and also would like to express our sympathies to those who are underlying medical treatments currently. Thus, we have launched a project called "Toyota Stay with You" with our nationwide dealers and suppliers to support 280 units of Toyota Vehicles in total, as safe and secured mobility to help all medical professionals and related parties through the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Interior. It is our great pleasure to know that our Hilux REVOs are serving for helping Thai people under the hardships.

Under the circumstances, upon Toyota Motor Thailand’s announcing its new model at the very first in the world, I myself have been considering the most appropriate way of how to deliver new products to the public. By observing the strength of Thailand and its nationals, the English word of “UNBEATABLE” naturally came up with my mind. I have no doubt that Thailand and Thai people will overcome, never give in, whatever difficulties they may have. I want to put this “UNBEATABLE” aspects of Thais on our New HILUX REVO and New FORTUNER and deliver them to Thais as well as the whole world.

At Toyota, Hilux and Fortuner have continuously been the ultimate source of pride. Both models have been well received by Thai customers, as well as exported to several countries around the world under IMV project with the accumulated domestic sales volume of over 2.6 million units. In 2019, Toyota Hilux Revo acquired a market share of 38.3% in Pure Pickup segment, while Toyota Fortuner enjoyed a PPV market share of 43.4%. With this enormous achievement, Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan is confident about Thailand’s production quality and product development capability, thus appointing Dr. Jurachart Jongusuk, Regional Chief Engineer of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing Company Limited, to oversee the product design and development of the new Hilux Revo and Fortuner, both of which are considered the ultimate automotive masterpieces that are not only crafted and developed by Thais, but also professionally assembled by Thais, and export to customers all over the world by Thais.

The New Hilux Revo…The Unbeatable

Mr. Jurachart Jongusuk, Regional Chief Engineer, said, “At the start of this project, we aimed to create ‘Unprecedented Ever-Better Cars’ by actively conducting extensive field surveys to discover the genuine car usage behaviors of people in all regions, making it possible for us to gain and leverage as many comprehensive insights as possible in order to deliberately design the ultimate vehicles that satisfy the needs of people around the world. With this project initiation, we have marked an important milestone by simultaneously introducing 5 cars in the IMV lineup, all of which have been thoroughly developed by Thai people from start to finish by making use of all the data gained from the in-depth surveys. To this end, we have successfully developed the new Hilux Revo under the concept of TOUGHNESS FOR EVERYONE that will seamlessly respond to the needs of customers around the world.”

Unique Selling Points of the New Hilux Revo

- Design

- The new design on the exterior genuinely reflects a sense of toughness in virtually all dimensions with a wide array of state-of-the-art elements, together with newly designed Bi-Beam LED Headlights with Daytime Running Light as well as the stunning LED Light Guiding Taillights, making the car stand out during the pleasurable night ride

- The interior design has been significantly enhanced with freshly designed touchscreen and gauge to provide greater convenience and cutting-edge look and feel to the car.

- For Hilux Revo Rocco, there are a wide variety of special accessories, for example Sport Bar, specially designed alloy wheels with white letter tires which reemphasize the pickup’s fierce and sophisticated look. In addition, Hilux Revo Rocco represents various exclusive features including the stunning front grille and front bumpers uniquely designed for the Rocco model, making it prominently different from other standard variants. In addition, the cabin has been entirely decorated in alignment with the exterior design in order to completely encapsulate a strong sense of rigidity and aggressiveness, while also integrating superior quality with several special accessories and interior lighting.

- Comfort – The suspension has been largely enhanced and advanced, specifically regarding the heightened shock absorption capability of the installed shock absorbers and leaf spring structure. This significant improvement is meant to further accentuate the car’s greater comfort and convenience similar to riding on a luxury SUV, while maintaining Hilux Revo’s dominant position as the best-in-class vehicle in terms of rigidity and payload

- Performance

1. Enhancements are made to the 2.8-liter engine, giving a maximum of 204 PS, with 500 Nm during 1,600 - 2,800 rpm, making it possible for the vehicle to offer a fulfilling sensation and exceptional performance in all driving conditions while ensuring greater fuel economy.

2. For Off-Road Enthusiast:

2.1 Idling has been reduced from 850 rpm to 680 rpm to increase traction and able to go through the off-road routes smoothly.

2.2 Wheel position is shown on the TFT screen. Parking sensors are also installed at the rear and all four corners of the truck for surrounding detection.

3. Fuel efficiency is significantly improved in both the 2.8-liter and 2.4-liter variants for excellent fuel economy.

4. VFC (Variable Flow Control) power steering automatically adjusts steering wheel stiffness upon the speed of the truck, which helps reduce driver's stress.

- Convenience - With the 8-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay, the vehicle offers seamless connection with various entertainment contents, together with T-Connect providing flawless connection between the vehicle and driver as a standard feature.

- Safety – This is the first time that the world-class Toyota Safety Sense is equipped in Hilux Revo, ensuring everyone behind the wheel with several advanced safety technologies, for instance Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Alert.

Mr. Surasak Suthongwan, Executive Vice President, further added, “The phenomenal debut of the new Hilux Revo is organized under the key communications theme of ‘THE UNBEATABLE’ denoting the exceptionally robust performance provided by the new GD Super Power engine which obviously demonstrates the perfect combination of fierceness and sheer excitement coupled with THE UNBEATABLE performance like no others. In fact, the new Hilux Revo is a worthy testament to our achievement to build a vehicle that is absolutely strong and tough, yet surprisingly brings smoothness to the ride thanks to the innovative Super Flex Suspension. All these significant elements are clear reflection of Thai people’s unique characteristics. To illustrate, Thai people are truly strong and brave fighters. No matter how difficult and challenging the obstacles are up ahead, Thai people are always ready to fight against all odds. We never cease to devote considerable efforts to overcome our limits, and to make sure that we achieve the target every time no matter what.

The new Toyota Hilux Revo responds to various needs addressed by customers from diverse walks of life. To completely appeal to all our customer targets, we have carefully devised the communications direction to promote the launch of the new Toyota Hilux Revo to ensure that it seamlessly reflects the product image and our 4 customer groups.

- Toyota Hilux Revo B-Cab is suitable for customers who are looking for a pickup truck that mainly offers high payload capacity, for instance logistics business, farmers who usually need to carry agricultural produce in large quantities. So far, the achievement of Toyota Hilux Revo B-Cab remains particularly evident as proven by its highest market share in this segment. This standard variant has been thoroughly designed to serve the needs for high carrying capacity with a maximum output of 204 PS and exceptional fuel efficiency, as well as strikingly solid suspension that makes it possible for the truck to carry heavy payload. All these outstanding qualities make Toyota Hilux Revo B-Cab the ultimate vehicle that fulfils the needs of business clients in all aspects with a wide variety of product offerings that cover all types of usage, including the 2WD, 4WD and Cab & Chassis that can be further catered to suit customers’ specific needs, for example installing dry container, refrigerated container, or cage. More importantly, with our comprehensive financial services, customers can be sure that all their needs will be completely fulfilled through our One Stop Service.

Furthermore, we install the T-Connect innovative network connection equipment, along with Fleet Telematics Service, which is the holistic vehicle and transportation management system, in the Hilux Revo B-Cab to enable greater efficiency and performance of the transportation business operations in terms of time management, as well as cost and quality control. In addition, we provide customers with Full Service Lease, a holistic leasing service that helps ease customers’ anxiety about financial liquidity in this period of challenging economic situation so that they can focus on operating business without worries.

- Toyota Hilux Revo Z-Edition is a lowered pickup truck that offers a wide variety of mobility usage. With its great versatility, Toyota Hilux Revo Z-Edition is perfectly suitable for daily commute, or facilitating different business operations, freight forwarding services, retail and wholesale businesses. So far, with a large group of new generations wanting to own the first car, Toyota have created a new phenomenon with the introduction of “Toyota Hilux Revo Z-Edition” which demonstrates strikingly appealing design language, along with exciting “Racing Mania” activities to further amplify the impact of the Z-Edition by gathering modified car enthusiasts to share their insights and ideas in the event. Furthermore, to reemphasize the success and leadership of this market segment, the new Toyota Hilux Revo comes with the newly developed exterior design that is ever more stunning and eye-catching in every single detail. For customers who aspire to differentiate themselves and stand out, they can simply modify the car to suit their preference at leading car modification shops. In terms of performance, the Hilux Revo Z-Edition comes with the 2.4-liter GD Super Power engine that contributes to greater fuel efficiency. It is also fully equipped with a complete selection of in-car entertainment equipment functions that can be conveniently controlled through the touchscreen which is compatible with Apple CarPlay. The Hilux Revo Z-Edition is available in both manual transmission and automatic transmission variants.

Moreover, in order to build the New Buying Experience, we have showcased a range of modified Hilux Revo Z-Edition in dealers’ showrooms to be the source of inspiration for customers to create their own ideas and versions of modification that suit their preferences and personalities. We also offer various car modification packages and provide One Stop Service for all modified car lovers. More importantly, we make it easier for customers to own Toyota Hilux Revo Z-Edition with the Connected Auto Loan or CAL, as well as Sabuy :D service that provides a groundbreaking leasing offer with not only an 18% lower rate of installments compared to normal leasing schemes, but also the car maintenance service package of the first 23,000 kilometers, as well as resale price guarantee and Theft Track System which makes it possible for the owner to always keep track of the car and ensure that the car is safe from being stolen.

- Toyota Hilux Revo Prerunner is unquestionably the highly popular pickup truck among Thai people as it can satisfy customer needs with great versatility and comfort similar to what one can experience from passenger cars. With the unbeatable combination of attractive design, great visibility, world-class suspension and safety, and a full list of comfort functions, Toyota Hilux Revo Prerunner has enjoyed considerable success in terms of sales and customer preference regardless of gender and professions, for example government officials and general public. This time, the new Toyota Hilux Prerunner has been further developed in all aspects. The exterior has been largely redesigned to express immense strength as well as cutting-edge look and feel. The freshly crafted headlamps are not only brighter, but also absolutely more stunning to all eyes. Besides, the new GD Super Power ensures enormous driving performance and superior fuel economy. The newly developed “Super Flex Suspension” enables smooth driving experience as if we are on a passenger car. Plus, the Hilux Revo Prerunner is equipped with Variable Flow Control power steering that automatically adjusts steering wheel stiffness upon the speed of the truck, which helps reduce driver's stress and fatigue for long distance driving. Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) system is also installed for the mid to high variants.

For customers who love modifying cars, Toyota offers a wide selection of Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) which are redesigned to better serve the needs of customers. Moreover, we present another alternative for customers to enjoy Toyota car ownership through “KINTO” the new online car rental service for individual customers to go for a long-term Toyota car rental. KINTO offers full-scale online services, ranging from reservation, to credit approval, all of which serve the needs of car usage in a modern-day lifestyle. Customers can select the model, color, and period of car use as they prefer. This option is another way to help ease customers’ worries about financial matters and changing car price when it is resold as a pre-owned car. Furthermore, Toyota presents the new insurance scheme Toyota Care Pay How You Drive (PHYD) which allows customers to save more. Up to 45% discounts on renewal premiums will be given to customers if the analysis of their driving behavior data shows that they are responsible and safe drivers. Toyota also offers maintenance service at Toyota Service Centers for up to 8 years.

- Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco and 4WD are suitable for customers who basically drive in the city, focus on the car’s attractiveness, enjoy hobbies and leisure activities, and love exciting adventures. Therefore, these customers want to own a car that offers high driving performance, exceptional comfort, and advanced safety technologies. Currently, the Hilux Revo 4WD and Rocco are substantially popular among pickup truck enthusiasts, reemphasizing the recognition as “King of Off-Road”. The new models of Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco and 4WD undergo several new design improvements in the interior and on the exterior, specifically in the new Hilux Revo Rocco, in order to demonstrate a greater sense of sophistication, strength, robustness, and perfection. The improvements are meant to completely align with the genuine image of the Hilux Revo Rocco and to better serve the needs of customers who desire sheer perfection in all aspects. In addition, the driving performance are significantly enhanced with the 2nd Generation of “GD Super Power”, giving a maximum output of 204 PS, with a flat torque of 500 Nm. The performance of the 4WD is also further enhanced to work in conjunction with Super Flex Suspension, leading to better grip and smoother ride, while enhancing stronger driving performance during adventurous journeys and giving ever simpler experience of driving uphill and downhill.

This is also the first time that the world-class Toyota Safety Sense is integrated in Toyota pickup trucks in Thailand in order to bring utmost confidence to both drivers and passengers in all journeys. In a bid to enhance the new car ownership experience, the application of T-Connect by Toyota is provided for customers to track their car delivery status simply through mobile phone. Besides, we offer our customers peace of mind through Theft Track System, Trip Report, Find My Car, as well as Concierge Services that will always be there to support customers all the time in all journeys. Toyota Tube is also available to show customers how to use different functions of the car. It is available in a VDO format that can be watched through mobile phones.

In this regard, the new Toyota Hilux Revo will be delivered to customers starting June 2020 onwards.