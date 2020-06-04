More than a year ago now, Subaru debuted its latest Desert Racer for the 2019 Baja 500. It looks radical, and probably one of the most badass Subaru Crosstrek (or XV in other markets) we've ever seen. Yes, it's based on the small crossover, but we doubt you'll recognize that.

With exposed tires, tall ride height, bull bars, and more, the Desert Racer looked like a race buggy that's ready to devour sand and dressed in Subaru's latest blue-and-gold livery. Even better, it's powered by a 300-horsepower (223-kilowatt) 2.5-liter Boxer engine built by Quirt Crawford.

The Subaru Desert Racer was arguably an inspiration for tuners and off-road enthusiasts. Problem is, most of its parts aren't found in your regular Crosstrek. So, what do you do? Well, you can start small by buying your crossover a lift kit, specifically a lift kit designed by the same company that made the boxer engine for the Desert Racer – Crawford Performance.

Available at the company's website, the Crawford Performance CDR Series Lift Kit provides a 2-inch front lift and 1.5-inch rear lift. The aluminum spacer is designed to be corrosion resistant, as well, plus the sway bar link extensions keep the factory sway bar positioning. Even better, your Crosstrek's OEM ABS sensors are kept intact with this upgrade, as are the brake line mounts.

Included in the Crawford lift kit are two 2-inch aluminum strut spacers (front), two 1.5" aluminum strut spacers (rear), six long strut extensions (front), four short strut extensions (rear), and of course, all the necessary hardware. An installation guide is also available on the website.

For those interested, the Crawford Crosstrek lift will cost you $549.95. Only 10 units are available as of this writing.