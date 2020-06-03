If true, it would be offered for both sedan and hatchback models.

2013. That was the last time you could order up a brand new Mazda3 with factory-installed boost infusing its engine. Since then, the spritely hatchback has both grown and matured to become a handsome compact in either sedan or hatchback trim, and it’s gained all-wheel-drive in the process. Sadly, the high-performance Mazdaspeed variant never returned, but it looks like a turbocharged option could be nigh for 2021.

This tantalizing tidbit of information comes from Jalopnik, which cites an anonymous source as providing dealership-eyes-only screenshots of upcoming 2021 model codes. Among the alphanumeric soup was a mention of a Mazda 3 turbo, available for both sedan and hatchback models. A further investigation suggested the boost would only be available for all-wheel-drive models, which sounds like all kinds of fun. However, the deeper dive also suggested such models would only be offered with an automatic transmission. Bummer.

More Power To Mazda:

2020 mazda3 tcr revealed 2020 Mazda3 TCR Race Car Debuts With 350 HP And Big Wing
mazda3 build powerful hot hatch Mazda: We Can Build A Powerful Engine For A Hot 3 Hatch, But Won’t

Of course, this is just a rumor right now. The source is allegedly a reliable one, but Mazda is mum on the subject. We asked the automaker point-blank about a turbocharged 3, and though we didn’t get a denial, we didn’t get confirmation either. Specifically, there’s nothing to confirm or announce for the US market at this time.

There’s no denying that a Mazda 3 with more power wouldn’t be a bad thing. With Ford and GM exiting the sedan and hatchback arena, there are few options left for US buyers wanting something small, practical, and fun-to-drive. The Hyundai Veloster fills the void for hot hatch lovers, not to mention the Honda Civic Type-R, though it gets rather pricey. The next-gen VW Golf GTI will be here soon, and Toyota has all but confirmed a GR Corolla. If Mazda hopes to keep a foothold with its impressive 3, now is certainly the time to give it some extra grunt.

Source: Jalopnik

Gallery: 2019 Mazda3 AWD: First Drive

2019 Mazda3 AWD: First Drive
43 Photos
2019 Mazda3 AWD: First Drive 2019 Mazda3 AWD: First Drive 2019 Mazda3 AWD: First Drive 2019 Mazda3 AWD: First Drive 2019 Mazda3 AWD: First Drive 2019 Mazda3 AWD: First Drive 2019 Mazda3 AWD: First Drive

Mazda Mazda3

Mazda Mazda3
Explore Reviews

More photos

Mazda3 Hatchback Vs Mazda CX-30: Comparison
Mazda3 Hatchback Vs Mazda CX-30: Comparison
2020 Mazda3 Long Term Test
2020 Mazda3 Long Term Test
20 Best Cars And Trucks We Reviewed In 2019
20 Best Cars And Trucks We Reviewed In 2019
2020 Mazda3 TCR
2020 Mazda3 TCR
2019 Mazda3 AWD Hatchback: Review
2019 Mazda3 AWD Hatchback: Review
2019 Mazda3: First Drive
2019 Mazda3: First Drive