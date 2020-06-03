Sales begin there in the second half of 2021.

Chevrolet Corvette fans in Europe have been asking for a while about the arrival time of the C8 there. Motor1.com's edition in Germany finally has some official info about when the wait ends. Unfortunately, these 'Vette-loving enthusiasts need to be patient.

The C8 Corvette will arrive in Europe in the second half of 2021. The Launch Edition version of model will retail for €99,000 ($110,000 at current exchange rates) for the coupe and €106,000 ($119,000) for the convertible. The cost for the regular version of each model isn't yet available.

The Launch Edtion Corvette in Europe will come in the range-topping 3LT trim level and will come standard with the Magnetic Ride Control suspension. A similarly equipped C8 coupe in the US would be at least $77,745 (plus a $1,095 destination fee).

While the standard Corvette in Europe will likely be more expensive than the starting price below $60,000 in the United States, the model for markets abroad comes with more. For example, the base Euro variant is equivalent to the mid-range 2LT grade in America, and the Z51 Performance Package is standard equipment on the vehicle across the pond, too. For comparison, a 'Vette like this in the US would retail at $71,200 (plus $1,095 destination) for a coupe or $78,200 for the convertible.

Europeans get the same powertrain in their Corvette as Americans. The 6.2-liter V8 with the Z51 package's performance exhaust offers 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) torque. It runs through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Z51 equipment also gives the Euro 'Vette an electronic limited-slip differential, revised axle ratio, and uprated cooling system.

