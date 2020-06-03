For some truck enthusiasts, the Ford F-250 Highboy was a, uh, high point for pickups in the late 1960s through the late 1970s. The moniker, coined by enthusiasts, is back for 2020, but it’s not coming from the factory. The 2020 Ford Super Duty with the Highboy Package comes from Long McArthur Ford in Salina, Kansas, and translates the classic truck’s look onto a modern one. The dealer combines factory equipment and options with an assortment of aftermarket parts to create unique offerings for pickup fans.

A regular Long McArthur Ford addition is a front suspension lift. For this package, the dealer went with a Rough Country two-inch lift, which gives the 35-inch BF Goodrich T/A K02 tires and 18-inch Pro Comp polished wheels plenty of room. Along the side is a sleek two-tone graphic with a subtle Highboy logo tucked underneath the large 4x4 branding. Adding to the truck’s classic appearance is a KC polished roll bar and the KC Daylighter lamps, which are wired to a button on the dash. Window tint and a spray-in bed liner polish off the look.

Long McArthur Ford bought three Super Duty Highboy Package trucks for its stock – all regular cab XL trucks with the STX appearance package. The STX pack adds several visual enhancements – chrome grille, chrome front and rear bumpers, and chrome fender vents. Long’s trucks also feature Ford’s 7.3-liter V8, the Power Equipment Group, cloth seats, roof clearance lights, tow mirrors, and more. The dealer will help customers build their own trucks if they want something different.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Super Duty Highboy Package

6 Photos

The Super Duty High Boy package retails for $8,495, which includes a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. That doesn’t cover the cost of the truck. For reference, Long’s Highboy pickups start at around $45,000. Each Highboy also receives a serialized dash plaque and a certificate of authenticity.