The Ghibli Hybrid will be Maserati's first electrified model on the market.
While we've known about the plan to create a Maserati Ghibli Hybrid for a while, the Italian brand has now released a brief teaser video for the electrified model. The clip shows lightning striking the company's trident at the headquarters and it glowing afterward, sending a shock through the whole building. Unfortunately, there's not actually a look at the electrically assisted sedan.
Maserati originally intended to debut the Ghibli Hybrid in April at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced the event's cancellation. The only technical detail that came out about the sedan at that time was that it allegedly used a plug-in hybrid system.
Spy shots suggest the PHEV powertrain could accompany a slight styling refresh for the Ghibli. The changes include revisions to the hood. Inside, there are likely tweaks to the cabin layout that might include a larger infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster.
Maserati's teaser offers no indication of when the company intends to reveal the Ghibli Hybrid. However, the original intention to debut it in April, suggests that the unveiling should happen very soon. Development is done, and Maserati just needs to show the world the brand's first hybrid model.
Gallery: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Teaser
Maserati's product plan from 2018 indicates that the Ghibli Hybrid is just the beginning for the brand's electrification initiative. There are similar powertrains coming to the Levante and Quattroporte. The upcoming MC20 would allegedly get a PHEV variant, too, although the current info suggests that it wouldn't be available at launch.
Maserati has also announced the development of a new crossover to slot below the Levante. The automaker's Q2 2019 results report said that this model was also getting a hybrid powertrain. Before COVID-19, pre-production examples were supposed to begin rolling off the line in late 2020, but the automaker hasn't said whether the outbreak delayed this plan.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SparkTheNext: New Maserati Ghibli Hybrid
Modena, 03 June 2020 - Innovation has always been a muse for Maserati’s engineers and designers: it all starts with a spark - a flash of brilliance that catches, that burns, that grows.
The natural world is full of moments where a single spark evolves into something new - an instant where hybridization acts as the catalyst for change, and divergent elements clash and combine; meet and mix; encounter and evolve; giving rise to something better than before.
From this same inspiration comes the all new Ghibli Hybrid: the first in a line of new vehicles at the vanguard of a new era for Maserati.
The signature trident becomes a lightning-rod, channeling the energy from the atmosphere and infusing it with the DNA of the historic Master of Italian Engineering - starting the next chapter in the Maserati story: the first hybrid engine in the history of the marque where innovation and technology meet with high performance automotive engineering, driving Maserati boldly forward towards a more sustainable future.
Curiosity sparked?
#SparkTheNext
Maserati S.p.A.
Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, Maserati’s very first SUV. A complete range, with petrol and diesel engines, rear and all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.