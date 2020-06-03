While we've known about the plan to create a Maserati Ghibli Hybrid for a while, the Italian brand has now released a brief teaser video for the electrified model. The clip shows lightning striking the company's trident at the headquarters and it glowing afterward, sending a shock through the whole building. Unfortunately, there's not actually a look at the electrically assisted sedan.

Maserati originally intended to debut the Ghibli Hybrid in April at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced the event's cancellation. The only technical detail that came out about the sedan at that time was that it allegedly used a plug-in hybrid system.

Spy shots suggest the PHEV powertrain could accompany a slight styling refresh for the Ghibli. The changes include revisions to the hood. Inside, there are likely tweaks to the cabin layout that might include a larger infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster.

Maserati's teaser offers no indication of when the company intends to reveal the Ghibli Hybrid. However, the original intention to debut it in April, suggests that the unveiling should happen very soon. Development is done, and Maserati just needs to show the world the brand's first hybrid model.

Gallery: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Teaser

5 Photos

Maserati's product plan from 2018 indicates that the Ghibli Hybrid is just the beginning for the brand's electrification initiative. There are similar powertrains coming to the Levante and Quattroporte. The upcoming MC20 would allegedly get a PHEV variant, too, although the current info suggests that it wouldn't be available at launch.

Maserati has also announced the development of a new crossover to slot below the Levante. The automaker's Q2 2019 results report said that this model was also getting a hybrid powertrain. Before COVID-19, pre-production examples were supposed to begin rolling off the line in late 2020, but the automaker hasn't said whether the outbreak delayed this plan.