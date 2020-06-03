Looking at the comments of this YouTube video reveals people living in Europe are still very much angry with Audi for putting a diesel engine in the S7 Sportback. There’s a second reason why fans of the Four Rings are criticizing the sporty liftback, its fake exhaust tips, all four of them. In the aftermath of the Dieselgate, a TDI-powered S7 seems like an odd choice, but Audi argues this change is for the better.

Motor1.com friend Auditography recently traveled to California to shoot the US-spec S7 Sportback, the one with a gasoline engine and real exhaust tips. Underneath that hood painted in Firmament Blue Metallic is a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 borrowed from the RS4 and RS5 models. It produces the same 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.

The TFSI is the “proper” and “real” engine the S7 Sportback deserves, according to YouTubers from Europe. It’s a matter of taste at the end of the day, although we’d argue Audi should’ve made the gasoline engine available on the Old Continent as well to please both worlds. Those in need of a performance-oriented A7 with a TFSI badge will have to step up to the RS7, which comes along with fully functional exhausts regardless of where it’s sold.

This particular S7 Sportback was put through its paces in an acceleration test, which it aced. While Audi says the gasoline-fueled model takes 4.5 seconds to reach 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill, this one needed only 4.22 seconds to get the job done.

Gallery: 2021 Audi S7 Sportback TFSI

4 Photos

Bear in mind the whole Euro diesel debacle concerns additional models since the S4, S5, and S6 are also powered by TDIs, much like the SQ5, SQ7, and SQ8 SUVs. One of the exceptions is the big daddy of S-badged models, the S8, and its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine. Audi Sport’s baby crossover, the SQ2, also feeds on gasoline, along with the TTS. We’re expecting (and hoping) the new S3 will continue to have a TFSI engine once it will debut later this year in Sportback and Sedan flavors.