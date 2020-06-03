Much like the Phantom is regarded as the world’s most luxurious sedan, the Cullinan is generally accepted as the SUV epitome. Among the one-percenters, there are always people who want more than what the OEM can give them, hence why tuners are racking their brains to develop custom kits to satisfy those demands.

Case in point, Novitec’s Spofec division specialized in all things Rolls-Royce has created the Overdose. Yes, that’s the real name. While we’d usually say this moniker is an exaggeration, in this case, it represents a perfect match for the Cullinan’s flashy theme. Internet sensation Shmee had the opportunity to spend some time with the overly aggressive SUV and its gargantuan 24-inch alloy wheels.

Having been lowered, it’s more of a huge hatchback than an actual SUV since the ground clearance is quite limited. Not that people who own these luxobarges are taking them off-road anyway… The Cullinan does have an air suspension allowing the driver to alter the ride height, but it looks the most spectacular – if not a bit controversial – when it’s slammed to the ground.

Adding a widebody kit to a car equipped with suicide rear doors is a bit tricky, but Spofec managed to extend the already large vehicle by 12 centimeters (4.7 inches). As if the beefier body wasn’t enough, the tuner also added a rear spoiler on the tailgate to complement the standard piece mounted on the roof. In addition, the stock exhaust finishers flanking a custom diffuser are hosting a reworked exhaust system providing a more aggressive soundtrack better tailored to the upgraded V12.

Gallery: Rolls Royce Cullinan by Spofec

12 Photos

Spofec fiddled with the twin-turbo 6.75-liter engine and bumped its output to 675 horsepower and a mountain-moving 1,010 Newton-meters (745 pound-feet) of torque. That makes it 75 hp and 110 Nm (81 lb-ft) more powerful than the Cullinan Black Badge for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds. The tuner says a top speed limiter programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h) is necessary due to the vehicle’s weight.

Before hopping inside the colossal SUV, Shmee also checked out a standard-wheelbase Phantom equipped with a less flashy upgrade kit Spofec has developed. The video gets more interesting when the Cullinan Overdose hits the Autobahn on one of the remaining unrestricted sections. A Rolls-Royce doing over 137 mph (220 kph) is a rare sight, while the relatively noisy exhaust makes us wonder how loud it would be inside without all that sound-deadening material.

The Overdose is certainly not for everyone, but if you’re in the market for an opulent and ridiculously expensive SUV, this is the Cullinan to get.