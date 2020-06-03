Hyundai introduced the current-generation Santa Fe in February 2018 and it’s already giving it a thorough update. It’s actually more than just your typical mid-cycle refresh as the midsize SUV is switching to a new platform. We’re being promised the modified underpinnings will pay dividends in terms of performance, handling and safety while unlocking the possibility of adding electrified powertrains.

The first changes you’ll notice are going to be on the outside where the 2021 Santa Fe has received a wider and bolder front grille with different patterns depending on the trim level. The split headlights have a new look and incorporate redesigned LED daytime running lights in the shape of a “T.” At the sides, you’ll notice the fresh 20-inch alloy wheels.

The SUV’s derrière has also been revised as it now has modified taillight graphics and a new light bar extending over the entire width of the tailgate. To further emphasize the vehicle’s width, Hyundai has installed a new reflector that goes from one corner of the bumper to the other. A reworked skid plate rounds off the changes at the back.

While the SUV's technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery for the time being, we do know the 2021 Santa Fe is roomier than before and boasts a revised center console with more storage in the lower section. The don’t-call-it-a-facelift adds a Terrain Mode selector in the center console, allowing the driver to pick from sand, snow and mud, eco, comfort, sport, and smart modes. When activated, the latter can automatically recognize the driving style and will choose the optimal driving mode on its own.

The adoption of a shift-by-wire system has allowed Hyundai to integrate gear shift buttons in the floating center console to eliminate the clunky shift knob and thus free up space. The 2021 Santa Fe now boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment complemented by a fully digital 12.3-inch driver’s display as part of a technological update. Interestingly, the cabin has been revamped up to the point everything inside is covered in soft-touch materials.

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe will go on sale in Europe this September, with details regarding the engines to be disclosed closer to its market launch. Information about the U.S. model is not available at this point, but the North American version shouldn’t be far behind.