Hyundai Kona N spy photos have proven the crossover exists, but the thick camouflage and cladding have hidden what it looks like. Right now, Hyundai is working on giving the Kona a facelift, and with it, a sportier N trim. We already know it sounds great, but what lies underneath the thick camouflage and cladding remains a mystery. Thankfully, a new rendering from the KKSSTUDIO YouTube channel attempts to give us a taste of what to expect.

We expect many of the changes coming to the facelifted Kona will carry over to the Kona N, though the N should have unique, more aggressive front and rear fascias. Other visual upgrades should include sporty side skirts, red brake calipers, unique wheels, and other visual tweaks to let the world know this Kona means business. However, we can see in the spy photos both models will keep the current crossover’s split lighting design at the front.

What the rendering shows is how Hyundai could alter the Kona’s front end to fit the sportier bits. The grille is broad, reaching from one top corner of the front fascias to the other. The design pushes the headlights to the edges with the daytime running lights sitting high on its face. The intake at the top of the bumper is also a nice touch, along with the red accents on the side skirts. What we don’t see in the rendering is a roof spoiler, which we expect is hiding under the thick cladding over the hatch in the spy photos.

When the Kona N does arrive, it should come packing the automaker’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder that powers the Veloster N and i30 N. It could make around 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts) while pairing with either an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox. The mill will power all four wheels.

Hyundai hasn’t said much of anything about the Kona N, though rumors suggest production begins next month. If that’s true, we expect the automaker to reveal it in its home market first before others. That means we could see the automaker launch the facelifted Kona very soon, and the sportier N would follow.