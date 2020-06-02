Superhero movie goers and DC fans are hungry for news on the latest Batman reboot coming next year. As such, every film generally brings some measure of excitement for the mechanical star of the franchise, the much-loved Batmobile. We’ve already glimpsed the latest incarnation of Batman’s ride through a teaser back in March but new images are all over social media right now, showing the muscle-themed Batmobile from all angles.

Twitter user @TheBatRobert offers four images that allegedly come from the website of one Jeff Frost, who is believed to be a concept model maker working on the film. That website is now unavailable, but the images remain permeated throughout Twitter.

The new photos line up with previously released teasers so this certainly appears to be the legit Batmobile that will show up in the forthcoming film. And what do we see? There’s certainly a Mad Max muscle car theme happening here, with styling that seems to combine the hood of a classic Dodge Charger, the roof of an early Ford Mustang, and the slightly arching beltline of a first-generation Chevrolet Camaro. A gritty V8 engine is seen at the back, with presumably some kind of orange power source glowing under the hood.

It’s certainly a very different look from the bonkers Tumbler used in The Dark Knight trilogy, and it’s nothing like the fantastically winged Batmobiles that dominated the ‘90’s films. Chatter on social media seem divided on the look, with some claiming it holds true to cars used in the comics. Others think it looks like something from the Fast and Furious films. Either way you slice it, the car seems rather controversial at this stage.

Simply titled The Batman, the upcoming film is number 11 to feature the caped crusader since Michael Keaton brought the character to the big screen in 1989. It will star Robert Pattinson as Batman and feature a litany of villains including Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. It’s slated to hit theaters in October 2021.