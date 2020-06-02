How big of a Mini fan are you? Do you own Mini-themed kitchen appliances? Is your closet full of branded Mini clothes? Do you own not one, not two, but now three Minis? If so, then there’s a good chance you’re New York resident and YouTube vlogger Nick Tubbs, who recently took delivery of the first – VIN 0001 – 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP. Oh, and his channel is all about Minis, too. Surprised?

Tubbs took delivery of the most powerful and fastest Mini ever built. The JCW GP packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter that delivers 301 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to a larger intake, beefed-up guts, and an upgraded exhaust. Mini also tweaked the turbochargers while upgrading the engine’s cooling systems. Power routes to the front wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, which helps rocket the hatch from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 5.1 seconds.

Mini ran a contest for those who’d placed deposits for the JCW GP, asking customers to submit a 30.1-second video – representing “one-tenth of a second for every horsepower” – explaining why they deserved the new car. Mini didn’t say how many people entered, but it did announce Tubbs the winner. He had the option to either purchase or lease the model.

Gallery: 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP VIN 0001

4 Photos

The automaker not only upped the car’s performance, but it also upgraded its looks. The Mini JCW GP wears unique front and rear fascias with the massive roof spoiler improving downforce and cooling compared to the standard JCW. A stiffened and lowered suspension widens the track, forcing Mini to add wheel arches, while other upgrades include a reinforced chassis, upgraded brakes, and more.

Save Thousands On A New MINI Hardtop MSRP $ 22,750 MSRP $ 22,750 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Mini says it’s limiting global production to just 3,000 examples with a starting price of $44,900 (the destination charge is another $850). “It was obvious to our team that Nick is one of those enthusiasts who lives and breathes the MINI brand,” said Mike Peyton, Vice President of Mini of the Americas.