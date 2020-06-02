Customers who’d placed deposits were eligible to enter a contest to win the car.
How big of a Mini fan are you? Do you own Mini-themed kitchen appliances? Is your closet full of branded Mini clothes? Do you own not one, not two, but now three Minis? If so, then there’s a good chance you’re New York resident and YouTube vlogger Nick Tubbs, who recently took delivery of the first – VIN 0001 – 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP. Oh, and his channel is all about Minis, too. Surprised?
Tubbs took delivery of the most powerful and fastest Mini ever built. The JCW GP packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter that delivers 301 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to a larger intake, beefed-up guts, and an upgraded exhaust. Mini also tweaked the turbochargers while upgrading the engine’s cooling systems. Power routes to the front wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, which helps rocket the hatch from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 5.1 seconds.
Mini ran a contest for those who’d placed deposits for the JCW GP, asking customers to submit a 30.1-second video – representing “one-tenth of a second for every horsepower” – explaining why they deserved the new car. Mini didn’t say how many people entered, but it did announce Tubbs the winner. He had the option to either purchase or lease the model.
2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP VIN 0001
The automaker not only upped the car’s performance, but it also upgraded its looks. The Mini JCW GP wears unique front and rear fascias with the massive roof spoiler improving downforce and cooling compared to the standard JCW. A stiffened and lowered suspension widens the track, forcing Mini to add wheel arches, while other upgrades include a reinforced chassis, upgraded brakes, and more.
Mini says it’s limiting global production to just 3,000 examples with a starting price of $44,900 (the destination charge is another $850). “It was obvious to our team that Nick is one of those enthusiasts who lives and breathes the MINI brand,” said Mike Peyton, Vice President of Mini of the Americas.
MINI USA PRESENTS NEW 2021 MINI JOHN COOPER WORKS GP #0001 TO BRAND’S “NUMBER ONE FAN"
Woodcliff, N.J. – June 1st, 2020 - After months of anticipation, the third generation 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP is finally here, and for one dedicated and creative MINI fan from upstate New York, the wait was made a little shorter and a lot more special. Longtime MINI owner, enthusiast and YouTube Vlogger Nick Tubbs of Ithaca, N.Y., was the winner of the video submission contest held by MINI USA for all customers with current reservations for the latest limited edition and highest-performing MINI ever built. Tubbs can be seen here taking contactless delivery of the very special 2021 MINI GP 3 #0001 from Mike Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas, at Keeler MINI in Latham, N.Y.
From May 4 – 11, customers who had placed a deposit to hold their reservation for one of these new, exclusive and high-performance 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP models were given the unique opportunity to submit a 30.1 second video explaining why model #0001 should be in their driveway. 30.1 seconds was determined to represent one tenth of a second for every horsepower of this performance machine. The submissions were evaluated by the MINI USA team to see who has the most creative, passionate, and convincing reason worthiest to own MINI GP3 #0001. The winning reservation holder was presented with the option to purchase or lease model #0001 from their local authorized MINI dealer.
“The MINI John Cooper Works GP is a legendary car for the MINI brand that has always been admired by the community, especially by the true enthusiasts,” said Mike Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas. “It was obvious to our team that Nick is one of those enthusiasts who lives and breathes the MINI brand. We know he will take good care of our beloved MINI GP 3 #0001, and enjoy the most powerful MINI ever built.”
Tubbs’s video submission highlighted his love for the MINI brand, showing off his MINI wardrobe, MINI-themed kitchen appliances and his two unique MINI cars. He is such a fan of the brand that he also runs a MINI enthusiast YouTube channel The MINI Vlog where he regularly posts videos about his MINIs and how he maintains them. He is also an advocate for keeping the iconic “MINI wave” alive.
The new MINI John Cooper Works GP: Power and Performance
The MINI John Cooper Works GP is third generation of MINI’s high-performance model, and is exclusive, with total global production limited to 3,000 units. Deliveries of the 2021 MINI GP 3 have begun at U.S. showrooms, with cars listed at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $44,900, plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee.
With an engine output of 301hp (US SAE), and achieving a lap time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife of less than eight minutes, the new MINI John Cooper Works GP is the fastest-ever-produced model in the 60-year history of the British brand.
To download images and the video from the 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP 3 #0001 handover at Keeler MINI, or for press information and images of this car, please visit MINIUSANEWS.com.