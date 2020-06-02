Pitting the Lamborghini Urus against the Audi RS6 Avant may seem like a futile attempt to compare apples and oranges, but they’re both high-powered family performance vehicles. One is a sleek wagon with the face that cribs Darth Vader while the Urus is a geometric nightmare of a crossover. Glance at the specs, though, and it’s easy to see why someone would take both to an open airstrip to see which would win in a drag race. And that’s what the Archie Hamilton Racing YouTube channel did.

The two wear different badges, but they fall under the same, massive umbrella – VW Group. The Urus also forwent the brand’s usual V10 and V12 engine for a modified one from VW’s stock, Audi’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which also finds its way under the Avant’s hood. The Urus produces 641 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (848 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine in the Audi pumps out 591 hp (440 kW) and 591 lb-ft (801 Nm) of the twisty stuff. A 50-hp (37-kW) and 35-lb-ft (47-Nm) of torque gap may not seem like much on paper, but you can see the difference in the results.

The two high-powered family cars line up twice, and both times the Urus walks away from the Audi, leaving it several car lengths behind it. The next two races shifted to a rolling start, and the first one is much closer with the Audi squeaking out a win, though the Urus driver admits to trying to cheat – and failing. The second rolling-start race ends like the first two – with the Urus pulling away to the finish line, though the two do stay even for several seconds.

Drag races like these, where two different types of vehicles compete for supremacy, don’t tell us much about engineering and performance, but they are entertaining. The Urus and RS6 Avant are unique siblings, and sometimes, races like this are surprising, too.