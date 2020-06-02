When was the last time you saw a modern set of phone-dial-style wheels?
While the Ford Mustang is a quintessentially American vehicle, there's love for the pony car all over the world. Here, German tuner Loder1899 applies its subtle, yet aggressive take on the styling adding a body kit and set of wheels.
The company offers an eight-piece splitter kit for €799 ($893 at current exchange rates) that wraps all away around to the sides of the body. The design features pointed edges that make the front of the Mustang look meaner.
For an additional €1,199 ($1,340), Loder1899 offers a rear wing with a design that matches the splitter kit. It has a fairly low-profile position and curved shape. The tuner touts that the brackets are sintered carbon to help keep the wing's weight at just 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms).
Gallery: Ford Mustang by Loder1899
To round off the appearance, the company offers its Klassik B wheels that each retail for €691 ($772). They measure 9.5x20 and have a phone-dial-style design with an array of eight circular openings. As a contrast with the matte black finish, there are brass rivets around the outer rim.
Loder1899 offers a couple of performance upgrades too. The company has a stainless steel exhaust with a flap system for the V8 engine. Lowering springs drop the front by 0.98 inches (25 millimeters) and the rear by 0.79 inches (20 millimeters).
If you'd prefer to have a meaner looking Mustang from the factory, then be patient because the new Mach 1 is on the way. A recent teaser shows it with a revised grille with two circular openings. Plus, Ford is hinting at performance upgrades for the 5.0-liter V8. Look for a full premiere later this year.
One of a kind!
The Loder1899 Ford Mustang
It’s Loder1899’s mission to make cars not only more beautiful but also better. Loder1899’s Ford Mustang revamp is no exception. They realized their Mustang makeover by incorporating outstanding design with high quality materials.
First things first:
Ford’s Wild Pony used to be pretty much just for automobile loving Americana devotees. Not anymore, this has all changed! Since Ford Germany officially launched the Mustang, its sales skyrocketed, placing it in the top 5 best selling sports cars. The Mustang certainly lives up to the saying - most bang for the buck! You can buy the current Mustang for under 50,000€, not bad for a 450HP dream machine.
This is the perfect time for Loder1899 to work its magic, creating for you an individual and distinct style for your Ford Mustang.
For the current model generation, Loder1899 now offers an 8-piece splitter kit made of high quality
PU-Rim in OEM quality. The set costs 799 Euro, the parts can also be ordered separately.
The splitters fit harmoniously into the lines of the Mustang adding an extra sportiness, they have a
total weight of only 3.2 kilograms. A striking visual highlight is the beautifully crafted rear wing, this can be yours for 1199 Euros. In order to achieve sufficient stability, the brackets for the spoiler are made of sintered carbon, the entire spoiler weighs only 1.5 kilos.
The package is rounded off by the particularly eye-catching 9.5x20 Klassik B rims with real rivets from 691€ per rim. A 3699€ stainless-steel flap exhaust system for the V8, and matching lowering springs; FA 25 mm and RA 20 mm for 289€.
Loder1899’s Wild Pony conversion guarantees a double take.