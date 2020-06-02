While the Ford Mustang is a quintessentially American vehicle, there's love for the pony car all over the world. Here, German tuner Loder1899 applies its subtle, yet aggressive take on the styling adding a body kit and set of wheels.

The company offers an eight-piece splitter kit for €799 ($893 at current exchange rates) that wraps all away around to the sides of the body. The design features pointed edges that make the front of the Mustang look meaner.

For an additional €1,199 ($1,340), Loder1899 offers a rear wing with a design that matches the splitter kit. It has a fairly low-profile position and curved shape. The tuner touts that the brackets are sintered carbon to help keep the wing's weight at just 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms).

Gallery: Ford Mustang by Loder1899

17 Photos

To round off the appearance, the company offers its Klassik B wheels that each retail for €691 ($772). They measure 9.5x20 and have a phone-dial-style design with an array of eight circular openings. As a contrast with the matte black finish, there are brass rivets around the outer rim.

Loder1899 offers a couple of performance upgrades too. The company has a stainless steel exhaust with a flap system for the V8 engine. Lowering springs drop the front by 0.98 inches (25 millimeters) and the rear by 0.79 inches (20 millimeters).

If you'd prefer to have a meaner looking Mustang from the factory, then be patient because the new Mach 1 is on the way. A recent teaser shows it with a revised grille with two circular openings. Plus, Ford is hinting at performance upgrades for the 5.0-liter V8. Look for a full premiere later this year.