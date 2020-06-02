It’s been nearly nine months since BMW pretty much shocked the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show audience with its Concept 4. The time has finally come to see the next-generation 4 Series Coupe in full, following the release of a teaser and a few leaked official images. The Bavarians would’ve wanted to bring the car to an actual auto show, but due to the coronavirus crisis, we’ll have to settle for this digital premiere.

While there’s not much secrecy regarding the design, we are anxious to see high-resolution images of the star car. That would have to be the M440i xDrive with its own version of the reinterpreted double kidney grille to mirror the look of other recent M Performance cars. The retro-inspired grille will be adopted by other models in the near future, including the M3 Sedan and the M4 Coupe. In other words, we’ll be seeing more of it.

With the Concept 4 being close to what you’d expect from a production vehicle, the exterior styling of the road-going model won’t stray away too far from the IAA showcar. Save for the love/hate vertical grille, the consensus is last year’s concept car had a sleek design with sharp lines that should be found in the 2021 4 Series Coupe as well. It won’t have the same dramatic appearance and smart-looking lights, but the essence of the concept will be retained.

BMW refused to show the Concept 4’s interior at the Frankfurt Motor Show, but we have a feeling not much will change compared to the 3 Series Sedan. Most of the oily bits and tech will be carried over from its four-door counterpart, with the M440i to serve as the temporary range-topper until the M4 arrives.

Save Thousands On A New BMW 4 Series MSRP $ 45,595 MSRP $ 45,595 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

It’s a mild hybrid M Performance version equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine good for 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. BMW will sell the 4 Series Coupe in the M440i flavor exclusively with AWD and an eight-speed automatic transmission once the car will go on sale later this year.

Meanwhile, check back later today for the full reveal. The livestream is programmed to kick off at 4 PM GMT / 12 PM EDT.