Well, this is definitely not the most exciting teaser video we’ve seen but at least it makes us excited about what’s “coming soon.” It’s Specialty Vehicle Engineering’s way to announce a new GMC Syclone is coming for the 2021 model year - and judging by the first available details, it’ll be a monster.

But first, for those of you who are unfamiliar with Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) and their projects, it’s a St. Petersburg, Florida-based tuning firm which built the 2019 GMC Syclone as a revival tribute to the original truck from 1991. It was based on the GMC Canyon and featured many hardware, software, and visual upgrades over the factory truck.

For the 2021 model year, there will be one huge difference though. The 2019 GMC Syclone was powered by a 3.6-liter supercharged V6 engine good for 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts) and 425 pound-feet (576 Newton-meters) of torque. Its successor will get a V8 supercharged mill, as this simple teaser confirms, and we are promised it will produce 750 horsepower (559 kW). Obviously, power will reach all four wheels.

Considering how fast the 2019 Syclone was - 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to kilometers per hour) in just 4.5 seconds (0.2 seconds slower than the original from 1991), we expect the new iteration to be even more capable off the line. It’s difficult to predict how quick exactly it’ll be but we will most likely be dealing with something in the low four-second range.

Of course, the uprated engine won’t be the only performance upgrade the new Syclone will get. Judging by the 2019 model, customers should be looking for bigger brakes (probably 6-piston forged calipers with massive rotors in the front), a more hardcore suspension, and matching performance tires. We will know more very soon so stay tuned.