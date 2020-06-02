We're well deep into this challenging year and one of the few good things so far is that early Chevy Corvette C8 buyers now have their hands on their well-revered, mid-engine sports cars. With almost 3,000 units delivered to the owners, and the upcoming 17,000+ more units to be produced by November, chances of Corvette crashes increase. That's normal and part of car ownership.

In fact, some Corvette owners even crashed their sports car within a day of having it, like this person from Florida who got T-boned by a drunk driver. The damages on this Corvette was skin-deep, but it's now going to be resurrected as a 1,000-hp rotary-powered monster, but I digress.

If you're a Corvette C8 right now or an aspiring one who ordered for the second batch, just make sure that this crash won't happen to you because it's not going to be that easy to repair.

According to GM's TechLink site unearthed by the Corvette Forum, structural repairs to the 2020 Corvette should be done by certified GM Collision Repair Network (CRN) or Cadillac Aluminum Repair Network (CARN) shops. Even if you find someone who will be willing to repair your C8, structural parts won't be available for them as GM restricts the sale of these parts to uncertified shops.

Of note, the majority of the C8's structural frame components are on parts restriction, according to GM's TechLink.

With these mentioned, the best way to avoid the limited number of repair shops is to not crash your Corvette, or at least not damage its structural components. This is quite obvious but just in case you need a reminder, here you go.