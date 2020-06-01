The last few model years of the fifth-generation S197 Ford Mustang currently offer some impressive bang for your buck. The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine debuted in 2011 with 412 horsepower (307 kilowatts), and in standard GT trim it’s not hard to find a decent example under $15,000. The powertrain might be invigorating, but the plastic-heavy interior filled with buttons might not appeal to everyone. This video from ThatDudeinBlue showcases a radical way to fix that. Call it, the Tesla effect.

Technically speaking, the gigantic touchscreen featured in this clip isn’t a direct Tesla product. Rather, it’s a 12.1-inch vertical aftermarket screen offered by Phoenix Automotive that literally takes the place of the Mustang’s entire center stack. The company lists several vehicles for which a large screen is offered, but if you’re a Mustang owner with a pre-facelift 2005-2009 S197, you’re out of luck. This is for 2010-2014 models only.

The video goes through the installation process of this screen, which actually looks very straightforward. A few screws and clips hold the center stack in place, which pops out as one gigantic unit. This specific car is a 2013 standard GT with the CD player, but the infotainment screen is able to accommodate GT Premium models with extras such as heated seats.

Gallery: Mustang GT Touchscreen Mod

13 Photos

Granted, it does require a rather scary-looking wiring harness, but with everything essentially being plug-and-play, the screen replaces all the buttons for the radio and climate control. It also adds modern features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, not to mention the ability to download and play Fast and Furious movie trailers. To jazz things up a bit further on the plastic-heavy Mustang, this particular mod session also added carbon fiber trim for the steering wheel and a new carbon fiber center console.

When all is said and done, the Mustang’s interior certainly looks significantly better than it did before. Unfortunately, the CD player is sacrificed in the process, but it seems like a very small price to pay for all the added functionality and cool-factor of having a ginormous touchscreen display in your pony.