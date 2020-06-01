Hide press release Show press release

Porsche presents its first Heritage Design model

Paying tribute to tradition: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition

Stuttgart. A state-of-the-art 911 with design elements from the 1950s and early 1960s: Porsche presents the 2021 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition as the first of four special Heritage Design models. Historical exterior and interior design elements have been reinterpreted and combined with the latest technology in an exclusive special edition model from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The edition is limited to 992 models worldwide, matching the internal model series number of this, the eighth generation 911.

“We are evoking memories of the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s in customers and fans with the Heritage Design models. No brand can translate these elements into the modern day as well as Porsche, and, along the way, we’re fulfilling the wishes of our customers. With the exclusive special editions, we are also establishing a new product line which represents the ‘lifestyle’ dimension in our product strategy,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

Exclusive paintwork in Cherry Metallic and four other available exterior colors along with gold logos create an authentic 1950s-style look. The exterior of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition features high-quality white livery with a historical design. The spear-shaped graphic elements on the front fenders are particularly striking and area throwback to the early days of Porsche motorsports. A further highlight is the Porsche Heritage badge on the rear decklid grille, which is reminiscent of the one that was awarded back in the day when a Porsche 356 reached the 100,000 kilometer mark. This quality seal from the past – with a modern twist – will grace the rear of all four Porsche Heritage Design models. A further connection between past and present is provided by the historical Porsche Crest of 1963 found on the front luggage compartment lid, steering wheel, wheel hub covers, vehicle keys, and embossed on the head restraints and key pouch. The vehicle comes with 20/21-inch Carrera Exclusive Design wheels and the classic-look brake calipers painted in black as standard.

The interior also pays tribute to the past: the exclusive two-tone leather interior combines Bordeaux Red leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige or Black leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige. The use of corduroy on seats and door trims signals the return of a material previously used in the Porsche 356, reviving the zeitgeist and fashion of the 1950s. The tachometer and dash-mounted stopwatch of the standard Sport Chrono Package feature green illumination, underlining the emotive nature of the concept in the same way as the perforated roofliner in microfiber fabric and extensive Exclusive Manufaktur leather trim. A metal badge on the trim panel of the dashboard displays the individual limited edition number.

The first Heritage Design model is based on the new 2021 911 Targa 4S of the 992 generation which was just introduced, and is equipped with the latest technologies for chassis, assistance systems and infotainment. It is powered by a 443 hp twin-turbo boxer engine. Combined with the standard eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and Sport Chrono Package, the vehicle can reach a top track speed of 188 mph and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Alternatively, the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition can also be ordered with a seven-speed manual transmission.

The 2021 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition has an MSRP of $180,600, not including a $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee, and is expected to reach U.S. dealers in late 2020. Along with the introduction of the special edition, certain interior elements will be available as part of the Heritage Design package for all current 911 models. Porsche Design has created a high-quality chronograph, also a limited edition, which will be offered for sale exclusively to customers purchasing the special model.