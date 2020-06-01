Less than a month ago, SSC released footage with the Tuatara hypercar performing accelerations from a standstill but never provided detailed information about its actual performance figures. And while we are yet to see official 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) numbers, we have something even more exciting to share with you today.

During a recent test run onboard the 1,750-horsepower (1,305-kilowatt) hypercar, the team behind the SSC project discovered that it’s mighty quick when doing an acceleration from 60 to 120 mph (96 to 193 kph). A very interesting story from TopGear shines more light on the impressive speed test.

Gallery: 2020 SSC Tuatara

18 Photos

In an interview with the British publication, SSC boss Jerod Shelby explained how he was worried about the car not providing “any indication of our rev-limiter kicking in at 8,500+ rpm.” When the test was completed, Shelby got home and received an interesting call with more details about the situation.

“I got a call from a very excited tuner later that night, while I was eating dinner with my family, saying: ‘do you realize that you’re going from 60 mph to 120 mph in 2.5 seconds flat in a couple of these pulls?’” Shelby told TopGear. “He said ‘I didn’t think that was physically possible from a 2WD car, but I checked and your logger was tracking six satellites during these runs, so this is legitimate. That is absolutely crazy.’ My response to him was… ‘what about the rev limiter?!”

With a carbon-fiber body and monocoque for a total weight at a remarkably low 2,750 pounds (1,247 kilograms) and a drag coefficient of 0.279, the Tuatara is definitely a step ahead of some of its direct competitors. This new video comes to prove those 100 lucky customers, who will get the opportunity to pay at least $1.6 million to own the Tuatara, won’t regret spending a fortune on a single car.