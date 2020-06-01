Last week, we had the privilege to share the first spy photos with the next-generation Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² - an impressive and very interesting sight that inspired our pals at Kolesa.ru to create a virtual drawing with the new hardcore off-roader. The renderings you see in the gallery below are basically uncovering the spied prototype.

Right, everything looks as one would expect. Following the recipe of its predecessor, the new G-Class 4×4² most likely won’t have a drastically different design taking into account how the regular G-Class has evolved only slightly during the transition to a second-generation model.

Gallery: Mercedes G-Class 4×4² Renderings

2 Photos

As the first spy photos suggested, the off-roader will employ wider wheel arches which will hide beefier off-road tires. At the front, right above the windshield, there’s a funky visor with integrated additional LED lights, while at the back there’s a spare tire with a tubular folding mechanism that corresponds perfectly with the additional crash bars below the bumper.

The new 4×4² version should be based on the G500, which basically means there should be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood. However, at this point it’s not known whether it’ll be in standard Mercedes form or in an AMG-tuned guise but, whatever the case is, it’ll produce at least about 416 horsepower (306 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque.

Of course, many hardware upgrades will come with the lifted suspension including - most likely - portal axles, increased ground clearance, and extreme off-road 22- or 23-inch tires.

As to when we will see it, different reports point to a full debut towards the second half of next year with sales starting before the end of 2021 as a 2022 model.