Kia Sorento Coupe Rendering Is Surprisingly Good

The Kia Sorento is brand new for 2021 - from the design inside and out to the underpinnings, it's a vehicle built from scratch.

It comes from designer Kleber Silva and previews the design of a potential Sorento Coupe - (almost) all the practicality of the conventional model combined with a more stylish look for the rear end. We have to admit we like what we see but we doubt it makes a viable business case for the automaker.

The truth is customers in the mainstream segment are rarely looking for a sloped roofline, especially in the SUV segment, as it comes at an extra price and has a major practicality trade-off compared to a standard SUV. We believe Kia’s customers are even more conservative and such a transformation for the new Sorento would likely never see the light of day.

Despite its restrained looks, the new Sorento is a very handsome and nicely equipped modern SUV. Depending on the region, you’ll be able to get it with a new hybrid system, which combines a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline direct injection engine with a 1.49-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack and a 44.2-kW electric motor. The peak output of the system is 227 horsepower (169 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, channeled to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

If you live in Europe, you’ll also be offered with a 2.2-liter diesel engine, generating a healthy 199 hp (148 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque and paired with a new eight-speed dual wet clutch automatic. A plug-in hybrid version of the Sorento will join the lineup at some point later during the SUV’s lifecycle.