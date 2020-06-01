BMW gave the 5 Series a nip and tuck at the end of last month, so it only seems natural someone has now decided to render the M5. The high-performance sedan is set to premiere in the coming days, and today we’re getting an early-but-still-unofficial look at how the Mercedes-AMG E63 rival will change with the Life Cycle Impulse. Courtesy of zero.o.wt on Instagram, these renderings show the M5 with the headlights and taillights borrowed from the regular 5 Series.

He did more than just swap out the old lights as the artist also installed the new front bumper seen on camouflaged prototypes running around the Nürburgring. In typical German fashion, these are some discreet styling updates, but we’re honestly glad the M5 won’t be going down the same road as the new 4 Series with its XXL grille. Yes, the kidneys are bigger compared to the pre-facelift M5, but the grille remains proportionate to the car’s front fascia.

Gallery: 2021 BMW M5 facelift rendering

4 Photos

While the M5 LCI will be more of the same underneath the skin, prepare for some major changes after that as the next-gen model is said to receive an EV version. It won’t come out until 2024 or so, but there are already rumors indicating the car will have just about as much power as the original Bugatti Veyron. That’s right – about 1,000 hp in an M5 that doesn’t have a combustion engine.

You won’t have to wait until the M5’s next generation to get more power considering BMW is expected to introduce a hot CS special edition based on the current model. Expect the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 to push out slightly more than the 617 hp available in today’s M5 Competition, but prepare to pay a premium over the $110,000 the company is asking for the M5C before options.