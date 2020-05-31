You weren’t supposed to see these images for another 48 hours or so, but here it is – the new BMW 4 Series Coupe. Photos of what seems to be a brochure have made their way onto Instagram courtesy of BMWorldM account, which obviously has no official connection with the actual company. The look-at-me front grille is as real as it gets, signaling a whole new corporate face for future BMWs.

We’re not sure whether the pair of oversized kidneys will look better in states where a front license plate is not mandatory. The grille pattern you’re seeing won’t be on all 4 Series models as this look is reserved for the M Performance cars. You’ve seen it already on cars such as the M135i and M235i Gran Coupe, along with the M340i and Europe’s M340d.

Overall, the design remains faithful to the Concept 4 unveiled last year. That’s hardly a surprise considering the Frankfurt showcar was molded after the road-going model. If you can learn to live with the grille, the rest of the car has some beautiful lines. We’re anxious to see the new 4er in that striking Sunset Orange paint included in the brochure. The Sanremo Green also seems like a good choice.

Here are all the colors listed in the brochure:

Alpine White

Black Sapphire

Mineral White

Bluestone

Artic Race Blue

Portimao Blue

Sunset Orange

Sanremo Green

Black Non-Metallic

Brilliant White Metallic

Dravite Grey

Frozen Deep Grey

Frozen Portimao Blue

Tanzanite Blue

“An icon in a sea of ordinary” is what the brochure says, and we can all agree the 4 Series is anything but bland. Naturally, the version featured in the brochure is the M Performance model carrying the M440i badge. It’s the hot one position right below the full-fat M4, complete with a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine good for 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters).

The M440i is an xDrive-only affair to be offered exclusively with an eight-speed automatic and a mild hybrid system. The electrified component will add 11 hp (8 kW) into the mix thanks to a temporary boost. Lesser versions of the range should mirror the engines BMW offers for its sedan counterpart, the 3 Series.

The official reveal will take place on Tuesday when we'll have a complete photo gallery and all the juicy details. Stay tuned.

