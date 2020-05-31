Finally, an exterior fit for a 5,000hp hypercar.
Dubai based startup, Devel Motors, is a boutique hypercar company that plans to build radical streetcars for the impossibly wealthy. Their flagship product is called the Devel Sixteen which has yet to reach any sort of production at this time. Although the Devel Sixteen debuted three years ago at the 2017 Dubai International Autoshow, there is still a long way to go before a finalized production car can hit the road. While we wait for the final Devel Sixteen to reach production, Motor1.com reader Mark Holster created some incredible renders of what the final production car should look like.
The Devel Sixteen debuted to skeptical audiences in 2017. The unknown company claimed the top tier Devel Sixteen would produce 5,000 horsepower (3728.499 kW) and reach a top speed of 320 mph. These ridiculous numbers seem optimistic at best, but one critical component of the Devel Sixteen is already done, the 12.3-liter V16 engine.
Gallery: Wild Devel Sixteen Hypercar Imagined By Motor1.com Reader
Built by American firm Steve Morris Engines, the V16 engine destined for the Devel Sixteen is the result of two LS V8 engines merged together. If that’s not enough, Steve Morris Engines also includes four turbochargers to further increase the power of this massive engine.
The rest of the car is still very much a work in progress, which is why a product render is a welcomed treat. Nobody knows what the finalized Devel Sixteen will look like, but we hope Mark Holster’s renderings are an indication of where the final design could end up.
The Devel Sixteen wants to be the most outrageous car on the road so the exterior design is critical. If you want to stand out from more common Ferraris, McLarens, etc., you need to push the boundaries as far as possible. Here’ to hoping we see the real Devel Sixteen sometime soon.
The Devel Sixteen III is a concept inspired by the Devel Sixteen concept supercar that was first revealed in 2013. The project was started Just before the Coronavirus Lockdown began and so has been a passion project in my free time.Designed around Steve Morris Engines’ 12,500cc v16 Quad Turbocharged engine (showcased in 2015), the design of the new Devel sixteen III concept is an up to date re-imagining of the previous 2 iterations of the Sixteen, with a greater focus on cooling and high speed stability. The design language takes cues from the Fighter Jet inspired aesthetics of the previous 2 Devel concepts, but with more of a focus on sharp angled surfaces, such as those on modern stealth equipped warplanes like the F35. The extremely low roofline contributes to a minimal frontal cross section, allowing for a low drag coefficient. The design also features rear cameras instead of mirrors to further reduce drag, and an adjustable front splitter. The majority of the bodywork is finished in a satin metallic black, further tying the design to modern stealth aircraft, but with anodised bright red highlights in the filler cap, centre lock wheel nuts and wheel spokes.The structural layout is based on the well-proven design formula of a carbon-fibre passenger cell, with front and rear subframes built from a combination of carbon, steel and aluminium. The car measures 5.3 Metres in length, even longer than the Mclaren speedtail, allowing for both the length of the v16 aluminium Block, RacingTransaxle transmission, and large front and rear overhangs to improve high speed aerodynamic stability and downforce. The structure features double wishbone pushrod-actuated adjustable suspension. Each bank of four cylinders has an individual exhaust manifold, feeding directly into each of the four 80mm turbochargers that pull air through four channels from the exposed vents in the side of the bodywork. The induction system features boost limiter valves to allow the driver to reduce the engine’s power output for improved ease of use. The front, sides and roof of the car all feature extremely large air intakes, which feed air to engine cooling radiators and turbocharger intercoolers, situated above the engine, in the side pods, in front of the rear wheels and in the front section. Many of the externally visible components that make up the car’s aerodynamic elements are constructed from forged carbon composite, left unfinished to expose the unique texture of the material. This includes the massive rear diffuser, that features individual upper and lower sections to allow for adjustable down force.
