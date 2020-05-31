Wild Devel Sixteen Hypercar Imagined By Motor1.com Reader

Dubai based startup, Devel Motors, is a boutique hypercar company that plans to build radical streetcars for the impossibly wealthy. Their flagship product is called the Devel Sixteen which has yet to reach any sort of production at this time. Although the Devel Sixteen debuted three years ago at the 2017 Dubai International Autoshow, there is still a long way to go before a finalized production car can hit the road. While we wait for the final Devel Sixteen to reach production, Motor1.com reader Mark Holster created some incredible renders of what the final production car should look like.

The Devel Sixteen debuted to skeptical audiences in 2017. The unknown company claimed the top tier Devel Sixteen would produce 5,000 horsepower (3728.499 kW) and reach a top speed of 320 mph. These ridiculous numbers seem optimistic at best, but one critical component of the Devel Sixteen is already done, the 12.3-liter V16 engine.

Built by American firm Steve Morris Engines, the V16 engine destined for the Devel Sixteen is the result of two LS V8 engines merged together. If that’s not enough, Steve Morris Engines also includes four turbochargers to further increase the power of this massive engine.

The rest of the car is still very much a work in progress, which is why a product render is a welcomed treat. Nobody knows what the finalized Devel Sixteen will look like, but we hope Mark Holster’s renderings are an indication of where the final design could end up.

The Devel Sixteen wants to be the most outrageous car on the road so the exterior design is critical. If you want to stand out from more common Ferraris, McLarens, etc., you need to push the boundaries as far as possible. Here’ to hoping we see the real Devel Sixteen sometime soon.





