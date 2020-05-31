Imagine this: a Ford Ranger Raptor, equipped with the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that makes 455 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 410 pound-feet (556 Newton-meters) of torque, along with other suspension and drivetrain components you'll find in the bigger F-150 Raptor. Sounds like a pipe dream, right?

Early this year, news broke out saying that this Ranger Raptor V8 dream will come to fruition in Australia. Apparently, however, that report was entirely false and based on nothing but a desire to make one rather than an approved project.

Gallery: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor: First Drive

52 Photos

In an exclusive report by Australia's CarAdvice, the idea to engine-swap the Mustang's V8 into a Ranger Raptor was merely a concept that has been shunned down six months before the reports came out. It wasn't put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, as was previously reported, but rather just an idea that never reached the approval stage, to begin with.

As Ford Australia boss Kay Hart told CarAdvice in an interview, the Ford Ranger Raptor V8 is "a purely speculative story."

There are a number of reasons for this, according to CarAdvice's "well-placed sources." First, if the engine swap was to push through, the sticker price for the Ranger Raptor will shoot up beyond the allowable margin.

Engineering sources will also be a problem. The engine swap may sound straightforward but it entails "a new round of crash tests, engine and transmission calibrations, emissions compliance, durability testing, and revisions for suspension and stability control systems." The fuel tank and lines will also need replacement.

Lastly, time will be a problem since the development of a Ford Ranger Raptor V8 would take two to three years – enough time for Ford Australia to develop a next-generation Ranger and Ranger Raptor.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Ranger MSRP $ 25,195 MSRP $ 25,195 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Speaking of that, a V8-powered Ford Ranger Raptor isn’t going to happen, but initial bits of info about the upcoming Ranger and Ranger Raptor reveal a worthy replacement to that dismissed idea – a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 diesel that makes 250 hp (186 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. If power is just what you're after, then you might as well wait for the next generation of the midsize pickup trucks.