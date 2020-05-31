The Ford Bronco is back – or at least it will be soon for the 2021 model year. If you're unaware of that, it's either you're not its target market or you're living under a rock in the past year or so.

After being on hiatus for more than two decades, Ford finally decides to bring back the nameplate to take on its original rival, the Jeep Wrangler. And what better way to show its off-roading prowess than through some abuse around lots of mud in Georgia?

Gallery: Ford Bronco Evolution

12 Photos

In a video uploaded by The Bronco Nation (embedded on top) that runs under a minute, three Bronco prototypes – two four-door and one two-door – were seen testing and playing through crest and troughs of mud. This is the second time that we've seen the 2021 Bronco canoodling around its natural habitat, the first of which we've seen back in January. Look closely and you'll learn a lot about the Bronco's unrevealed off-roading features, or at least some.

Speaking of The Bronco Nation, the Dearborn automaker launches the standalone site for the off-roader's fans. The website, of course, has forums for its members, as well as the latest Bronco news and updates that will highlight Bronco communities, trails, events, and more.

While the excitement about the Ford Bronco increases by the hour, the exact time we'll see the SUV in the metal is still blurry at this point. It was supposed to be revealed at the now-canceled New York Auto Show, but now pushed to a later date because of the coronavirus global health crisis.

Nevertheless, the Blue Oval has confirmed to Motor1.com that the much-anticipated off-roader will hit the dealership lots in 2021. Production and launch dates are yet to be announced.