By now, you should know that Audi has an extensive lineup. The A cars that serve as the base models of its lineup, and the Q cars that represent its high-riding crossovers. If you want something more from Audi cars, the S versions should serve their purpose, but ultimately, the RS models rest on top as the range-toppers in both price tags, aesthetic appeal, and performance numbers.

But how much do these RS variants differ? CarWow pits three RS cars in a drag strip to see how they match up in a straight-line race.

The contenders here are from smallest to biggest, starting with the RS Q3 then the RS4, and lastly, the RS Q8. Of course, these cars differ a lot, almost night and day, so let's see how their numbers compare first.

The smallest of the bunch, the RS Q3, is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine, which makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. It's also the most affordable of the bunch at £53,000 (around $65,000 with the current exchange rates) and the lightest at 3,748 pounds (1,700 kilograms).

The RS4 Avant, which is a wagon, has a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 under its hood, producing 450 hp (336 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twists. It's at the middle ground in terms of price and weight at £65,000 (~$80,000) and 3,858 lbs (1,750 kg).

Of course, the RS Q8 stands as the heaviest of the three, tipping the scales at 5,071 lbs (2,300 kg). It's also the most expensive at £104,000 (~$128,000). Of course, it has the biggest engine, as well – a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 that makes whopping 600 hp (447 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of pulling force.

The numbers are in, but which one is the quickest? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.