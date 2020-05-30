It's no secret that Hennessey Performance is working on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 by giving it a twin-turbo conversion. We've heard it roar in its initial stage before, plus it has hit the dyno in a previous video as well, but we have yet to see it in action again. We're guessing that Hennessey is still wrapping up its development.

What we see from the Texas-based tuner, however, is its slightly tuned mid-engine 'Vette. Fitted with stainless steel exhaust, lightweight wheels, and Hoosier race tires, we've seen the white C8 drag race several cars before, including a Huracan and a Mustang Shelby GT500.

Now, Hennessey pits the altered C8 versus a bone-stock Corvette C7. We're not really sure what the purpose of this head-to-head comparison is because it has already been decided right before it even started. Plus, the C8 has performance upgrades, albeit not much, on its employ but still, we wouldn't say that this is an apple-to-apple comparison.

But then again, a stock C8 and C7 comparison isn't fair either. On paper alone, the C8 has the major advantage in terms of total output, with the latest model producing 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) – a quite massive update from the former's 455 hp (339 kW). The C8 also gets a better 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

On the other hand, as the C8 is so much bigger than its predecessors, it also gained a lot of weight when compared to the C7. An obvious weight advantage – something that has been offset with Hennessey's modifications above.

If you're curious to see how the race turned out, feel free to watch the video. It won't have an element of surprise, though.