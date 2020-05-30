Time and again, Lincoln has been giving its cars the Monochromatic package to increase their appeal to car buyers. The Navigator, Continental, and MKZ are the first to gain this special option, and now it's time for the Lincoln Nautilus, formerly known as the MKX.

As always, the Nautilus Monochromatic package is just an aesthetic upgrade and can only be had on the mid Reserve trim. As a standalone package, it costs $1,895 but partner it up with the $3,375 Reserve I trim, it can be had for $1,695. Go up the Reserve II trim will cost you $$9,000, with the Monochromatic package keeping its $1,695 price tag.

Gallery: 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Monochromatic Package

7 Photos

While the other Lincoln models with Monochromatic package can be had in a different color theme, the Nautilus is only available in Infinite Black. The aesthetic package comes with body-color mesh grille and badges, as well as 20-inch monochromatic wheels and black trim pieces for the fog lights.

The Nautilus is the fourth model in the Lincoln range to get the special Monochromatic package in its option. CarsDirect predicts that the remaining two in its lineup, the Corsair and Aviator, will also get the option but let's take that as an assumption for now.

As we've mentioned, Lincoln is fond of adding the Monochromatic package to increase the appeal of its aging cars. With the current Nautilus born in 2016 and getting reborn with the new name last year along with the Navigator-derived design, the nameplate is still getting old.

We're expecting a full model revamp sooner than later, but we still have to hear from the automaker about it. We'll keep an ear on the ground for that, of course.