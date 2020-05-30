So, get this, you've placed your order for a Chevrolet Corvette C8. You've heard from online sources about how good the car is, and you buddy, who has one, is egging you on to get one. You have your spec made out in your mind, and you're ready to tick the options on the configurator to make it truly your own. Remember that sweet high wing spoiler? Yeah, that's not available anymore.

Just like what happened to the carbon fiber ground effects option that was dropped in January, there's just way too much demand for the high wing spoiler. Of course, this was another scoop from Corvette Blogger, who also said that Chevy has notified dealers about the change to the options list from Q3 2020 onwards. I personally liked that specific spoiler, it gave some proportionality to the rear of the Corvette C8, which would otherwise look like something was a little lacking.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

It's not all bad news, though, as some new accessories were added for customers to choose from. Starting Q2 of 2020, you can get new rubber trunk liners with the Corvette and "Racing Jake" helmet logo. There's even a new indoor car cover that has the C8.R livery design. Chevy has also decided to offer some Ultra High-Security wheel locks, which could prove useful if you leave your C8 parked somewhere that's a bit sketchy.

The news piece also confirms the timetable for the 2020 Corvette. The original seven-month production of the C8 has been extended by two months, rounding up in October, before the introduction of the 2021 model. Also, the 2020 Corvette Convertible is a go with production starting by July of this year, much earlier than the 2021 estimate.