If you're looking for bargain performance cars, Honda has something to offer in its Civic lineup in varying intensity. Of course, there's the well-regarded Civic Type R, which got an update for the 2020 model year and we've already had the chance to test before in a First Drive Review.

Then there's the Civic Si coupe, which is sort of the middle ground between the regular Civics and the Civic Type R.

With almost $12,000 difference between their price tags, how much does the range-topping Civic compare with the mid-trim Si in terms of performance? Are these advantages worth the price?

YouTube's The Fast Lane Car tried to answer that question in a comparison video, embedded on top of this story. Going for a head-to-head battle in a drag race and hot lap time comparisons give both cars their rightful credit, but let's lay down the numbers here first before you watch the video.

Apart from the suspension and brake upgrades in the Civic Type R, the major advantage of the red-badged Civic is its power plant. The Civic Type R FK8 carries a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill, capable of producing 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque for its U.S.-market model.

In comparison, the Civic Si coupe comes with a force-inducted 1.5L mill, making 205 hp (153 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of twists – a huge difference compared to the red badge but still better than the normal non-Si Civic armed with the same engine.

Both front-wheel drive and armed with six-speed manual transmissions, how much do they differ on the track? Let the video on top show you.