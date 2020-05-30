Just a tad over 1000 horsepower.

Now that we know the full scoop on the updated BMW 5 Series, which was finally revealed and shown to the public just a few days ago, enthusiasts are still waiting on the performance version of BMWs seventh-generation midsize sedan, the BMW M5. While it was teased on Instagram by Markus Falsch himself with a reveal supposedly to come in the following weeks, the future of the M5 seems to be electrified. How far into the future, you may ask? According to a source that Car Magazine stumbled upon, expect the next-generation M5 to be packing serious power via electric motors. 

Tiff Needell Drives All BMW M5s Back-To-Back

If the rumor is true, BMW's eighth-generation M5 will be the first M car to be completely electrified and will be offered as a "Power Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle" or a full-on EV. Internal documents and some guesswork say that the PHEV will be using the same engine in the upcoming X8 M; a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor that has a combined output of 750 horsepower (559 kW).

Save Thousands On A New BMW M5
BMW M5
MSRP $ 103,695
MSRP $ 103,695
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

The M5 full-electric will be powered by Gen V pouch-type batteries, with Car Magazine noting that they could switch to Tesla-style round cells for stability, safety, and added performance. The energy cell is supposedly rated at 135kWh and cab be hooked up to a 400V charger that can accommodate up to 350kW. It is also likely that BMW will upgrade to an 800V charger like the one by Porsche and the Taycan. With a maximum projected WLTP range of 435 miles, total power is suggested at 1006 horsepower or 750kW in total with a 0-62mph of just 2.9 seconds.

More BMW M News You May Want To Catch Up On:

2021 bmw m3 m4 september debut 2021 BMW M3 Sedan, M4 Coupe Officially Confirmed For September Debut
2021 bmw m5 facelift teased 2021 BMW M5 Facelift Teased, Debuts Soon
bmw m3 cs spy photos New BMW M3 CS Spied For The First Time, Inside And Out
bmw m2 europe production ending fall BMW M2 To Die In Europe This Fall: Report

A member of the M Division R&D team also stated: “The Bavarian Motor Works are latecomers to the EV scene, and the same applies unfortunately to autonomous driving. Mid-term, our only stable competitive advantage is ride, handling and roadholding. But the biggest challenge by far is cost, which is why the board has buried the projected halo car.”

 

 

 

Source: Car Magazine