It's officially the most expensive RAV4 of them all.
Toyota dropped a bit of a surprise last November at the LA Auto Show. It wasn’t that Toyota announced a plug-in hybrid version of the RAV4 called the RAV4 Prime – that was expected. What we didn’t expect was that it would pack 302 combined horsepower (225 kilotwatts) and hit 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. That’s not exactly slow, and now we know how much it will cost to have a hot-rod Toyota SUV that’s also good on gas.
The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime starts at $38,100, not including $1,120 in destination and delivery charges. It's still under $40,000 with that upcharge factored in, but it's also the most expensive RAV4 Toyota offers.
The automaker officially revealed the figures in a press release, covering SE and XSE trim as well as costs for option packages. The entry-level SE obviously has the lowest price but it doesn’t offer entry-level equipment. Heated front seats with a power driver seat, an eight-inch touchscreen, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, and a power back door are all standard. A Weather & Moonroof Package for $1,665 adds a range of extras including heat for the steering wheel and outboard rear seats, the big moonroof, and other convenience features that Toyota doesn’t get specific on.
The XSE model starts at $41,425 and get a broad swath of standard equipment including the larger nine-inch touchscreen, moonroof, 19-inch wheels, two-tone exterior finish, and more. Toyota also lists three option packages offered for the XSE, with the most expensive being a combination of them all called the Weather with Audio and Premium Package for $5,760. That throws everything but the kitchen sink into the SUV with features such heated and ventilated seats, JBL audio, head-up display, various driver assist systems, and more.
The RAV4 Prime certainly slots at the high end of Toyota’s RAV4 family. The SE is $1,220 more than the Limited Hybrid, Toyota’s former most-expensive RAV4. A configurator for the new model isn’t available yet so we don’t know just how high the price will climb, but a RAV4 Prime XSE with the aforementioned $5,760 package hits $47,185 before destination charges. It’s conceivable a fully-optioned version could reach or even eclipse $50,000.
Get the First-Ever 2021 RAV4 Prime Starting at Under $40K MSRP
The Quickest and Most Fuel-Efficient RAV4 Ever Hits Dealerships this Summer 2020
PLANO, TX (May 29, 2020) – The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime will break ground as the most powerful and quickest RAV4 ever, hitting dealerships this summer with a starting MSRP of $38,100. The RAV4’s first-ever plug-in model has up to 302 horsepower with an ability to do 0-60 mph in a projected 5.7 seconds, which makes it the quickest four-door model in the Toyota lineup. But, it doesn’t end there. The RAV4 Prime also has up to a manufacturer-estimated 42 miles on battery alone on a single charge, making it the highest EV range of any PHEV SUV on the market. The RAV4 Prime also has up to a manufacturer-estimated 94 combined MPGe. Even more, what sets RAV4 Prime apart is the standard Electronic On-Demand AWD.
First revealed at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2021 RAV4 Prime will be available in SE and XSE grades, both emphasizing athletic on-road performance and premium comfort and style.
SE Grade
The SE flaunts its sporty attitude with 18-in. painted and machined alloy wheels and an exclusive front grille design with a front lower spoiler. Piano black exterior accents and a painted grille/diffuser complete the premium look. The SE’s equipment is quite comprehensive, with standard:
- Heated front seats
- 8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment
- 7-in. Multi-Information Display
- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob with red stitching
- Power Back Door
- Audio with 8-in. touchscreen and Amazon Alexa integration, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- 3 kW on-board charger
The available Weather & Moonroof Package (+$1,665 upgrade) is chock-full with upgrades like a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats and rain-sensing windshield wipers with de-icer function, for added convenience.
XSE Grade
As on the current RAV4 Hybrid XSE, the Prime version (starting MSRP of $41,425) of this grade stands apart with an available two-tone exterior paint scheme pairing a black roof with select colors, including the striking new-to-RAV4 Supersonic Red. Other standard features include:
- Exclusive 19-in. two-tone alloy wheels, the largest ever offered on a hybrid RAV4
- Vertical LED accent lights
- Paddle shifters
- Moonroof
- SofTex®-trimmed seat surfaces
- Qi-wireless phone charger
- Ambient interior lighting
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink universal transceiver
- Audio Plus with 9-in. touchscreen
The standard Audio Plus system comes with a 9-in. touch-screen, the largest ever offered on a RAV4. There is also an available Premium Audio multimedia system that includes Dynamic Navigation (3-year trial included) and JBL speaker system.
Available options for the XSE grade include
- Weather Package (+$815)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Outboard Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers w/Wiper De-Icer
- Weather and Audio Package (+$2,435)
- Weather package plus:
- JBL Premium Audio
- Dynamic Navigation with 3 year trial
- Destination Assist with 1 year trial
- Weather package plus:
- Weather with Audio and Premium Package (+$5,760)
- Weather and Audio package plus:
- AC (6.6kW) Enhanced Charger
- Digital Rearview Mirror
- 120V/1500W AC power outlet in cargo area
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Kick-Type Power Back Door
- SofTex®-trimmed seats with sporty red accents and stitching
- Bird’s Eye View Camera
- 4-way power adjustable front passenger seat with seatback pocket
- Smart Key System on all doors
- Perforated Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Parking Assist with Automatic Braking
- Adaptive Front Headlight System
- Head-Up Display
- Weather and Audio package plus:
Safety
All Toyota RAV4 models come equipped with standard Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 2.0), which groups a long roster of active-safety technologies and capabilities:
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD)
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)
- Automatic High Beam (AHB)
- Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
- Road Sign Assist (RSA)
The XSE Premium Package adds Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB) and Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automated Braking (PA w/AB).
Priced Just Right
Prices are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) excluding the delivery, processing and handling (DPH) fee of $1,120. The DPH fee for vehicles distributed by Southeast Toyota (SET) and Gulf States Toyota (GST) may vary. RAV4 Prime customers also may qualify for an $7,500 federal tax credit. Individual states have additional incentives that can be either be applied at time of purchase or via a rebate program, depending on the state. Individual state incentive information can be found at https://afdc.energy.gov/laws/state.
Toyota Limited Warranty
Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.