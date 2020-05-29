Toyota dropped a bit of a surprise last November at the LA Auto Show. It wasn’t that Toyota announced a plug-in hybrid version of the RAV4 called the RAV4 Prime – that was expected. What we didn’t expect was that it would pack 302 combined horsepower (225 kilotwatts) and hit 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. That’s not exactly slow, and now we know how much it will cost to have a hot-rod Toyota SUV that’s also good on gas.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime starts at $38,100, not including $1,120 in destination and delivery charges. It's still under $40,000 with that upcharge factored in, but it's also the most expensive RAV4 Toyota offers.

The automaker officially revealed the figures in a press release, covering SE and XSE trim as well as costs for option packages. The entry-level SE obviously has the lowest price but it doesn’t offer entry-level equipment. Heated front seats with a power driver seat, an eight-inch touchscreen, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, and a power back door are all standard. A Weather & Moonroof Package for $1,665 adds a range of extras including heat for the steering wheel and outboard rear seats, the big moonroof, and other convenience features that Toyota doesn’t get specific on.

The XSE model starts at $41,425 and get a broad swath of standard equipment including the larger nine-inch touchscreen, moonroof, 19-inch wheels, two-tone exterior finish, and more. Toyota also lists three option packages offered for the XSE, with the most expensive being a combination of them all called the Weather with Audio and Premium Package for $5,760. That throws everything but the kitchen sink into the SUV with features such heated and ventilated seats, JBL audio, head-up display, various driver assist systems, and more.

The RAV4 Prime certainly slots at the high end of Toyota’s RAV4 family. The SE is $1,220 more than the Limited Hybrid, Toyota’s former most-expensive RAV4. A configurator for the new model isn’t available yet so we don’t know just how high the price will climb, but a RAV4 Prime XSE with the aforementioned $5,760 package hits $47,185 before destination charges. It’s conceivable a fully-optioned version could reach or even eclipse $50,000.