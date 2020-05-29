The 2020 BMW M8 Competition boasts a 616-horsepower (459-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, the most powerful production engine the Bavarian automaker has ever made. The same can be said with the 204-hp (152-kW) 1,000CC inline four-cylinder engine that BMW Motorrad squeezed into its newest S1000RR superbike. With impressive numbers from both Bimmers, YouTuber Car Expert put them head to head to see which would prevail.

The video begins with a straightforward soundcheck. From the exterior, the M8’s twin-turbocharged V8 put out quite a good noise. From what we’d guess is a cold start situation, the engine produces a deep baritone sound with a nice rasp at the end of each rev. Unsurprisingly the noise coming from the bike couldn’t be more different. With no turbo, lower cylinder count, and almost twice the rev-range of its four-wheeled compatriot, the superbike had quite the advantage. It doesn’t generate the noise of a GP race bike but definitely comes close.

After the soundcheck, the M8 was given the opportunity to stretch its legs in some acceleration tests. Following a lot of fumbling around with different driving modes, the M8 put out some solid numbers on a damp track. On its way to a quarter-mile time of 11.3 seconds at 125 mph (202 kph), it completed a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.3 seconds.

The performance figures of the two made for an interesting comparison in the drag race. Each run demonstrated the pros and cons of four wheels versus two. While the all-wheel-drive M8 blitzed the bike at the start, the bike pulled well ahead in the second phase of the quarter-mile with a higher top speed. On its way to victory in several runs, the S1000RR could be seen getting its front wheel off the ground even after grabbing several gears. It is a truly mental liter-bike and the video clearly shows it.

In the final brake test, of course the M8 was victorious, but not by as much as you’d think. The bike only stopped a mere seven meters further forward than the car. While the video is proof that both Bimmers are incredibly different, it shows they retain the BMW ethos of being ultimate machines in their respective disciplines.