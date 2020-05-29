Well, this is quite the upgrade.
Back in March, images of the China-only Buick Envision S leaked online, showing off a stunning and sleek redesign for the crossover. Today, Buick announced the new Envision would arrive in the US for the 2021 model year. It’s bringing with it a new design and a plethora of both standard and available safety technologies. It’s a significant upgrade to the crossover’s appearance.
While Buick excited us with the announcement, it does disappoint with the lack of details. What we do know is that a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder will pair with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Buck didn’t disclose the mill’s output, though. That, along with information about the Avenir trim, a first for the Envision, will come later this year, says the automaker. The undisclosed engine will power a crossover that’s both lower and wider in size than the current model, which uses either a turbo 2.0-liter making 252 horsepower (187 kilowatts) or a 197-hp (146-kW) 2.5-liter mill.
The upgraded looks come with plenty of tech, too. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, rear park assist, forward collision alert, and more. Those who want even more safety can tick off the rear cross-traffic alert, a head-up display, HD Surround Vision, front park assist, and a few more upgrades.
If the exterior is any indicator, we should expect an upgraded interior, too, though Buick hasn’t released any photos of it. The automaker says the 2021 Envision will offer Buick’s first 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which has Amazon Alexa built right in, while also offering both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.
Buick says the 2021 Envision will arrive early next year, and it should be better suited to compete against its rivals. The 2020 Buick Envision starts at $33,500, but customers should expect the 2021 model to get a price increase. Expect more information, and hopefully pricing, later this year.
Buick Strengthens Premium SUV Lineup with 2021 Envision
DETROIT — Customers seeking Buick’s styling and refinement within the industry’s most popular segments will have another fresh choice when the 2021 Envision arrives early next year.
“The all-new 2021 Envision is part of Buick’s strategy to grow its family of premium SUVs,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC. “It joins the new 2020 Encore GX, which offers safety, functionality and styling tailored around the size and space preferences of today’s small and compact SUV buyers.”
The new Envision will also be purposefully contented with standard active safety technologies, such as:
- Automatic Emergency Braking*
- Front Pedestrian Braking*
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning*
- Forward Collision Alert*
- Following Distance Indicator*
- Rear Park Assist*
- Safety Alert Seat*
- HD Rear Vision Camera*
Additionally, the new Envision will offer available safety and driver assistance technologies that are important to today’s SUV buyers, including:
- Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist*
- HD Surround Vision*
- Front Park Assist*
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert*
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert*
- Head-up Display
- Rear Camera Mirror*
“The design of and technology in the all-new Buick Envision are sure to be a hit in today’s growing premium SUV market,” said Helen Emsley, executive director, Global Buick and GMC Design. “The 2021 Envision will be lower and wider, with premium proportions and striking styling designed to combine the expressiveness of a car with the practicality of an SUV.”
Buick’s popular premium Avenir trim will be available on the 2021 Envision for the first time.
The 2021 Envision will also offer Buick’s first available 10-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment system, and it will include in-vehicle apps, such as Amazon Alexa built-in1, Spotify, Pandora and Fox Sports. Projection features Apple CarPlay2 and Android Auto3 will also be included.
The Envision will be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine and a nine-speed transmission.
More details for the Envision, including for its Avenir trim, will be revealed later this year.