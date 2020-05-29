It'll be the top 5.0-liter Mustang but won't be quite as aggressive as the GT350.
The heavily rumored return of the Ford Mustang Mach 1 is really happening for the 2021 model year, and to show it off, the Blue Oval releases three photos of the camouflaged muscle car on the track. The company is making some lofty promises about what to expect from the latest iteration of the Mach 1.
"Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision, and collectability," Dave Pericak, director of Ford Icons, said in the company's official announcement of the new model.
Ford's images reveal that the Mach 1 has a revised front end in comparison to other Mustang models. There's a revised grille with two large, circular openings on each side and a trapezoidal mesh pattern between them. There's also a revised lower fascia with larger openings in the corners versus the GT. There's also a large section of mesh in the center but only part of it appears to be functional. A splitter is underneath it.
Looking through the window, there is a roll cage and Sparco racing seats. However, even for a track-focused Mustang like the Mach 1, these pieces seem too extreme to include on the production version.
There's a single shot showing the wheels that reveals there are Brembo brakes with large calipers. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap around black wheels with a complex pattern of spokes.
At the back, the Mach 1 wears a wing that appears to have a fairly steep angle of attack. There's also a lip on the central portion that makes the piece look even more aggressive. There are a pair of exhaust outlets exiting out of each side of the rear. The pipes have a massive diameter and look fantastic.
"Mach 1 has always been that bridge between base Mustangs and the Shelby models," Ted Ryan, heritage brand manager at Ford Archives said in the announcement. "From a style and handling perspective, the original Mach 1 managed to stand out as unique, even in the Mustang lineup – and as the name implies, it could really move."
The top version of the Mustang's 5.0-liter V8 at the moment is the version in the Bullitt that makes 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts), versus 460 hp (343 kW) for the one in the GT. The company's statement that the Mach 1 is for customers looking for the "next level of power" makes us wonder if the engineers have further tweaks to push the output even higher than the Bullitt.
Ford's teaser doesn't offer a specific date for the Mach 1's debut, beyond the model going on sale for the 2021 model year. Starting the teaser campaign for the new variant suggests the premiere should happen before the end of the year.
