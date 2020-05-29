The Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic has an unusually long name, but Manhart just made it even longer with its SV600 package. In case you haven’t figured out by now, the “600” is a nod to the amount of power the SUV packs underneath its black hood. The supercharged 5.0-liter V8 has been massaged to deliver about 10 percent more horsepower than in stock form by an ECU remap.

This change has also lifted torque from an already healthy 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) to 553 lb-ft (750 Nm), which should further boost performance. Manhart isn’t saying anything about the upgraded engine has impacted the vehicle’s acceleration, but we’ll remind you the flagship Velar does 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a swift 4.3 seconds. Flat out, it’ll do a not-too-shabby 170 mph (274 km/h).

The German tuner has also made some changes to the exhaust system to enhance the supercharged soundtrack of the 5.0. In addition, the OEM wheels were removed to make room for Manhart’s own 23-inch set finished in black to complement the body’s dark finish. Speaking of the vehicle’s appearance, those retro-inspired side decals reminding us of the 1980s are an interesting choice, to say the least.

Manhart didn’t make any other changes to the stylish SUV, so the chassis and brakes have been carried over from the regular Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic. The same goes for the posh interior, but the tuner says it’s willing to make changes in these three areas should the owner want to further customize the SUV.