Revealed a little over two years ago, the Hyundai Santa Fe is already about to get a massive update. The teaser image published earlier this week has already been put to good use by our friends at AtchaCars. They tried to figure out what was Hyundai hiding with that shadowy photo giving us the first glimpse of its updated midsize SUV.

Much like the current Santa Fe has a polarizing front end, the revised version is also set to adopt a rather unique design with T-shaped LED daytime running lights. While the current model also has dual-layer headlights, the facelifted model will ditch the existing vertically arranged clusters for a horizontal setup. Also noticeable in the teaser image provided by Hyundai was a flatter and wider front grille with the latest take on the corporate Cascading pattern.

Side-by-side comparisons show how the front end design will change and how the 2021 Santa Fe will look next to its sister model, the Kia Sorento. AtchaCars made an extra effort and rendered the updated SUV in a variety of colors, although don’t expect Hyundai to offer all of them. There’s no denying the orange shade makes the interesting design stand out furthermore, as does the purple hue.

There should be some major changes at the back taking into consideration the Santa Fe will actually switch to a different platform. That also implies major revisions are planned for the interior cabin as well, with more tech than ever before. Underneath the hood, Hyundai has already confirmed hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains are coming.

An official reveal should take place in the coming weeks, with domestic market South Korea likely getting the updated Santa Fe first. Hyundai will have the heavily revised SUV on sale in Europe this September, and we’re expecting the U.S. to arrive by the end of the year.