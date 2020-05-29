Earlier this year, the Lancia Ypsilon was given one last push in an attempt to keep it fresh and alive for another few years with the introduction of the Ypsilon Hybrid. Now, the once legendary brand has launched a new special edition model based on the electrified supermini, which - again - will be offered only in Italy.

To celebrate the launch of the Ypsilon Hybrid, Lancia has introduced the EcoChic version with a distinctive Maryne exterior finish inspired by the color of the sea. There are also a few very minor visual tweaks, including EcoChic badges on the C-pillars and lacquered black accents on the front fascia, side mirrors, and rear bumper, as well as black hubcaps for the 15-inch steel wheels. Upgrade to the Pack Style and you'll get rear privacy glass and 15-inch black-diamond alloy wheels.

Gallery: Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid

26 Photos

The interior may seem almost unchanged but it now features Seaqual Yarn seat upholstery - a sustainable material made from plastic collected by fishermen from the Mediterranean Sea. It’s looking good and is for a good cause - a total win-win.

Under the hood is the same mild-hybrid FireFly 1.0-liter, three-cylinder gasoline engine that was introduced in March this year. It’s shared with the Fiat 500 Hybrid and generates a peak output of 70 horsepower (51 kilowatts) thanks to a 12-volt BSG (belt-integrated starter generator) electric motor.

Mated to a new six-speed manual gearbox, the electrified powertrain should deliver reduced CO2 emissions of approximately 24 percent compared to the 1.2-liter engine it replaces. Lancia seems to be especially proud that it also meets Europe’s latest Euro 6D emissions standards, which allows customers to access Italy’s city centers without paying extra taxes.

Prices for the new Ypsilon Hybrid Maryne start at €16,400, or approximately $18,180 at the current exchange rates, in Italy.