Comprehensive range of enhancements also for E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet

Dynamic, efficient, emotionally appealing, lovable

Stuttgart. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet are the most emotionally appealing representatives of the luxury-class family of models. The latest measures to boost their attractiveness make these two dream cars even more desirable. The styling has been sportily honed with the front sections, in particular, being given a fresh look. The all-LED headlamps have been given flatter housings, while the interior of the LED tail lights has been reworked. At the same time the two-door models take on the key upgrade features of the other body variants as part of the facelift. These include electrified, and therefore more efficient, petrol as well as diesel engines with integrated starter-alternator, the next generation of driving assistance systems and the infotainment system MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). The E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet will be making their debut with sales partners in Europe in autumn 2020.

The emotive appeal of the two dream cars has been further reinforced by the model upgrade. The E-Class Cabriolet with the classic fabric top offers spaciousness and comfort on long journeys for up to four people. And does so all year round: as an option, the Cabriolet can be fitted with the AIRCAP electric draught-stop system and AIRSCARF neck-level heating. Unrestricted usability all year round is similarly ensured by the acoustic soft top, a standard feature that helps to optimise the level of noise experienced in the interior. Its multi-layered structure with sophisticated insulation also ensures a comfortable environment, whatever the season, and reduces wind and driving noise. The occupants are therefore able to enjoy relaxed conversation in the vehicle, even at higher speeds. With its expressive coupé-esque proportions, clear and sensual design and comfort for four people, the new E-Class Coupé combines the beauty and classic virtues of a grand tourer with state-of-the-art technology.

Refined styling: diamond radiator grille with "A-shape" design

The design modifications undertaken, particularly to the front sections of the E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet, bring added refinement. The more dynamic impression comes courtesy of flatter headlamps which, even in the entry-level models, feature all-LED technology. The inner workings of these LED High Performance headlamps are quite exceptional. Among the hallmark Mercedes-Benz design features are the torch-flame effect and two unlit pins. With the optionally available MULTIBEAM LED headlamps, the latter are lit.

The "A-shape" design of the new diamond radiator grille, which is likewise standard on all versions, adds a particularly dynamic touch. The grille also features chrome-plated dots, a single louvre and the Mercedes star in the centre.

A new highlight of the muscular rear section is the completely redesigned inner workings of the two-piece tail lights, featuring LED technology. The star module with integrated reversing camera is inset into the boot lid.

The four paint colours newly available for the E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet as part of the facelift go by the names high-tech silver, graphite grey metallic, mojave silver and patagonia red (designo). The wheel line-up has also been expanded and now includes aero wheels, as they are called, the special design features of which help contribute to saving fuel and thus to sustainability.

As was already previously the case, the interiors of the Coupé and Cabriolet combine contemporary style with sporty luxury. The essential lines of the interior are clearly defined. The upper section of the dashboard appears to hover; it rests on generously proportioned trim elements that flow through into the doors. The exceptionally high-quality materials selected, together with the quality of craftsmanship employed, serve to emphasise the car's sporty, stylish character and exude outstandingly high-class appeal. New-look trim options – open-pore grey ash wood and aluminium with light carbon-fibre grain – serve to enhance the interior.

The seats combine hallmark Mercedes-Benz practicality over long distances with avant-garde styling to meet expectations in terms of comfort, but at the same time provide excellent support in dynamic driving situations. The adaptive driver's seat adjustment is a particularly intelligent feature: when the height of the body is entered on the media display or via Mercedes me, the seat automatically moves into a position generally suitable for someone of that height, which then only needs to be fine-tuned by the driver.

The integral-look sports seats feature prominent side bolsters and integrated head restraints. The seat contour follows the pronounced side bolsters and, depending on the specification, the centre section has sporty transverse or modern longitudinal seams. The colours of the centre sections of the seat backrest and cushion are coordinated with the overall sculpture of the seats. Numerous material combinations ranging from fabric to ARTICO man-made leather, embossed leather, nappa leather with diamond quilting and even sun-reflecting leather (for the Cabriolet) are all possible.

Next-generation driving assistance systems: better assistance in tailbacks and when parking

The new E-Class has the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems providing cooperative support to drivers. This results in an especially high level of active safety: the Coupé and Cabriolet are able to react quickly and intelligently if the driver is unable to do so. The hands-off detection feature of the steering wheel now works on a capacitive basis, thereby enhancing user-friendliness when driving in semi-automated mode. That's because to inform the assistance systems that the driver still has control of the E-Class, it is sufficient for the driver to hold the steering wheel. Steering torque – that is to say a slight steering movement – was previously required as feedback in order for this to happen. The new steering wheel (see next chapter for details) features a pad with the appropriate sensors in the rim. These register whether the driver is holding the wheel. If the system detects that the driver does not have their hands on the steering wheel for a certain time, a warning cascade is started, which finally activates Emergency Brake Assist if the driver continues to be inactive.

As standard, the E-Class comes with Active Brake Assist, which in many situations is able to use autonomous braking to prevent a collision or mitigate its severity. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds and even to prevent collisions, depending on the situation. As part of the Driving Assistance Package, this is now also possible when turning off across the oncoming lane. A range of further Intelligent Drive functions can optionally be added to the Driving Assistance Package.

Even more comfort in the interior: a new generation of steering wheels, plus MBUX

The E-Class is fitted with an entirely new, intelligent steering wheel as part of the facelift. This is available as a leather steering wheel and in a super sports variant. The control surfaces sport a high-gloss black finish, while the trim elements and surrounds have a silver shadow finish. The functions of the instrument cluster and media display are operated using touch controls, the physical principle of which has been changed from optical to capacitive.

The new E-Class is equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). As standard, it includes two large 10.25-inch/26 cm screens arranged side by side for a sublime widescreen look. Two 12.3 inch/31.2 cm screens are optionally available. The information in the instrument cluster and on the media display is easily legible on the high-resolution screens. An emotive presentation with brilliant graphics underlines the comprehensibility of the intuitive control structure.

ENERGIZING comfort control networks various comfort systems in the vehicle, and uses musical and lighting moods plus a number of massage modes to meet a wide range of individual requirements with respect to the occupants' wellbeing. New to the E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet is the ENERGIZING COACH. This function is based on an intelligent algorithm and recommends one or other of the programmes depending on the situation and the individual concerned. If a Garmin® wearable is integrated, personal values such as stress level or quality of sleep optimise the accuracy of the recommendation. The aim is to ensure the driver feels well and relaxed even during demanding or monotonous journeys.

URBAN GUARD: intelligent interlinking of hardware and digital solutions for protection against crime

In conjunction with Mercedes me, the two packages URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection and URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection Plus enable all-round monitoring of the parked vehicle. URBAN GUARD comprises an anti-theft alarm system, tow-away protection with visual and audible warning in the case of a detected change in position, an alarm siren, interior monitoring (triggers in the case of movements in the interior) as well as a preinstallation for theft and parking collision detection. In the case of the latter, the vehicle sensors register when the parked and locked vehicle is bumped or towed – or when someone attempts to break into the vehicle. If the service is active, the driver receives detailed information via the Mercedes me App. By means of push notification, he finds out, for example, how severe and in which area of the vehicle the parking damage is. As soon as the vehicle is restarted, this information is also shown once on the media display.

In addition, URBAN GUARD Vehicle Protection Plus offers a function for pinpointing the position of stolen vehicles. In the case of theft, this also makes it possible to recover the vehicle even if the thief has deactivated the vehicle tracking function. This takes place in cooperation with police.

E as in efficiency: electrification of the powertrain is extended

The electrification of the powertrain takes another major step forward with the facelift of the E-Class. The new two-door models also see the top version of the four-cylinder diesel engine (OM 654 M), rated at 195 kW, fitted for the first time with an integrated starter-alternator (ISG). It therefore has a 48-volt on-board partial electrical system. A recuperation function and the ability to "glide" with the engine switched off make the engine even more efficient.

Ongoing development work means that the integrated starter-alternator used here is a second-generation unit that is now part of the transmission (rather than of the engine). This means that it can be more easily combined with different engines. The extra boost that is available right from the first turn of the engine, known as EQ Boost, can deliver as much as 15 kW and 180 Nm, thus ensuring that the driving enjoyment offered by both of the sporty two-door models is even more pronounced.

The 48-volt technology with ISG is also a feature of the in-line six-cylinder petrol engine (M 256), now available for the first time in the E-Class. As with the Saloon, Estate and All-Terrain models, this unit has now been added to the engine line-up for the two-door models. A unit that is already familiar from the CLS, S-Class and GLE, its electrical boost of up to 16 kW and as much as 250 Nm reinforces the sporty character of both the Coupé and the Cabriolet. The standard combination with the all-wheel drive system 4MATIC further accentuates the dynamism of these two models. The systematic electrification of the engine is a major factor in the exceptional efficiency of the powertrain and evidence of the company's forward-looking drive system strategy.

New technical features for the OM 654: on the way to becoming the most powerful four-cylinder diesel

Fundamental further technical development is envisaged for the OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine introduced in 2016. Leading the way among the measures aimed at further improving efficiency is the new OM 654 M with integrated starter-alternator. Along with electrification, which also includes the use of an electric refrigerant compressor for the air-conditioning system, the following are the most important modifications that allow an output of up to 195 kW plus an additional 15 kW from the EQ Boost system:

A new crankshaft increases the stroke to 94 mm and the displacement to 1993 cc (previously: 92.3 and 1950)

The injection pressure is increased to 2700 bar (previously: 2500)

Particularly fast response times and steady power delivery thanks to two water-cooled turbochargers, both featuring variable turbine geometry

A sodium-filled cooling duct in each of the steel pistons. This helps to dissipate temperature peaks in the piston recess.

Electric refrigerant compressor

In terms of exhaust gas aftertreatment, this most powerful of the four-cylinder diesel engines also takes things a step further. Its components include

a close-coupled NOx storage catalytic converter for reducing the nitrogen oxides

a DPF (diesel particulate filter with special coating for reducing the amount of nitrogen oxides)

an SCR catalyst (selective catalytic reduction; with metered injected quantity of AdBlue ® ) as well as

) as well as an additional SCR catalyst in the underbody of the vehicle with separately metered injected quantity of AdBlue®

The 9G-TRONIC transmission has also been further developed to accommodate the second-generation ISG and is being used, in a first step, with the four-cylinder ISG engine. The electric motor, the power electronics and the transmission cooler have now moved into or onto the transmission. Previously required cables can be eliminated, which offers advantages with regard to installation space and weight. This makes it easy to combine the transmission with the different combustion engines. In addition, the efficiency of the transmission has been increased. Amongst other things, the optimised interplay with the electric auxiliary oil pump reduces the delivery rate of the mechanical pump by 30 percent. A new generation of the fully integrated transmission control with multi-core processor and new construction and joining technology is also used here. In addition to the increased computing power, the number of electric interfaces has been drastically reduced, and the weight of the transmission control has been cut by 30 percent.

The line-up of diesel engines is completed by the in-line six-cylinder unit (OM 656), which is also available for the two-door models in conjunction with the all-wheel drive system 4MATIC.

The E-Class Coupé models at market launch at a glance:

E 220 d E 220 d 4MATIC E 400 d 4MATIC E 200 E 200 4MATIC E 300 E 450 4MATIC Transmission automatic 9G-TRONIC Engine 4/in-line 4/in-line 6/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 6/in-line Displacement cc 1950 1950 2925 1991 1991 1991 2999 Output kW/hp 143/194 143/194 250/340 145/197 145/197 190/258 270/367 at rpm 3800 3800 3600-4400 5500-6100 5500-6100 5500-6100 5500-6100 Add. output with EQ Boost kW/hp - - - 10/14 10/14 10/14 16/22 Peak torque Nm 400 400 700 320 320 370 500 at rpm 1600-2800 1600-2800 1200-3200 1650-4000 1650-4000 1650-4000 1600-4000 Add. torque with EQ Boost - - - 150 150 150 250 Fuel consumption, combined[1] l/100 km 5.0-4.7 5.6-5.2 6.5-6.2 7.0-7.6 7.4-7.0 7.2-6.7 8.5-8.0 CO 2 emissions1, combined g/km 131-123 147-137 172-165 161-153 169-159 164-153 195-184 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 7.4 7.6 n.n. 7.6 7.7 6.4 5.0 Top speed km/h 242 239 250 237 231 250 250

The E-Class Cabriolet models at market launch at a glance:

E 220 d E 220 d 4MATIC E 400 d 4MATIC E 200 E 200 4MATIC E 300 E 450 4MATIC Transmission automatic 9G-TRONIC Engine 4/in-line 4/in-line 6/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 6/in-line Displacement cc 1950 1950 2925 1991 1991 1991 2999 Output kW/hp 143/194 143/194 250/340 145/197 145/197 190/258 270/367 at rpm 3800 3800 3600-4400 5500-6100 5500-6100 5500-6100 5500-6100 Add. output with EQ Boost kW/hp - - - 10/14 10/14 10/14 16/22 Peak torque Nm 400 400 700 320 320 370 500 at rpm 1600-2800 1600-2800 1200-3200 1650-4000 1650-4000 1650-4000 1600-4500 Add. torque with EQ Boost - - - 150 150 150 250 Fuel consumption, combined1 l/100 km 5.2-4.9 5.7-5.3 6.7-6.3 7.3-6.9 7.7-7.3 7.4-7.0 8.7-8.2 CO 2 emissions1, combined g/km 137-129 150-140 176-166 167-157 179-166 169-160 199-187 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 7.7 7.9 n.n. 7.9 8.0 6.6 5.2 Top speed km/h 237 234 250 234 230 250 250

The success story of the two-door E-Class models

The tradition of saloon models in the segment now occupied by the E-Class is a long one, and extends back to the very origins of the Mercedes (and Benz) brands. The Stroke/8 Coupé (model series 114) of 1968 marked the introduction of a second body variant. Further coupé models in this vehicle segment followed – for a while also under the name CLK. Each generation combined elegant design with agile sportiness and contemporary luxury at a high level.

The Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) of September 1991 marked the premiere of an elegant cabriolet model: this four-seater vehicle with fabric top formed part of the 124 model series, renamed the E-Class in 1993, and was available from the spring of 1992, initially as the 300 CE-24. This cabriolet revived the long tradition of four-door open-top vehicles in the brand history of Mercedes-Benz after a hiatus of some twenty years: production of its predecessors in this body style in the S-Class, the 280 SE Cabriolet and 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet (W 111), having ceased in 1971. In the intervening period Mercedes-Benz had continued to maintain the culture of open-top driving with the two-door SL sports cars. The success of the A 124, of which 33,592 examples had been produced by 1997, was followed seamlessly by the CLK Cabriolets of the model series A 208 (1998 to 2003) and A 209 (2003 to 2010) as well as by the E-Class Cabriolets of the model series A 207 (2010 to 2017) and A 238 (since 2017).

[1] The stated figures are the "measured NEDC CO 2 values" acc. to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. A higher value may be applied as a basis for calculating vehicle tax.

_________________________________________________________

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet:

More brand identity, more sportiness, more individuality

Affalterbach. Mercedes-AMG systematically continues to strengthen its brand identity: the new E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet (combined fuel consumption: 9.1-8.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 209-204 g/km)[1] have now also been given the characteristic AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical louvres. Its A-shaped design and the flatter all-LED headlamps create a width-emphasising, powerful impression. The restyled front apron in its A-wing design also has a positive influence on the overall vehicle proportions. Thoroughly enhanced, the interior also demonstrates even more affinity to the AMG family. Large displays, the new AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays create the characteristic Performance Luxury ambience.

The electrified 3.0-litre engine with twin turbocharging via an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric additional compressor generates an output of 320 kW (435 hp) and produces a peak torque of 520 Nm. Its EQ Boost starter-alternator briefly provides an additional 16 kW of output plus 250 Nm of torque and also feeds the 48 V on-board electrical system. Other highlights of the new models include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

"Following the saloon and estate, our new E 53 4MATIC+ models also offer a perfect synthesis of performance, elegance and comfort as a coupé and cabriolet. With specific measures on the exterior and in the interior we have re-sharpened the brand identity somewhat and we are continuing to drive forward the revision of our entire E-Class family successively. For lifestyle-oriented customer groups with discerning requirements in terms of performance and efficiency, both two-door models from Affalterbach are the perfect offerings ", says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Completely restyled, striking front, round twin tailpipe trim elements and new colours

The design of the front view is completely new and reinforces the AMG family affiliation. The key feature is the AMG-specific radiator grille with twelve vertical louvres, which the E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet have now been given. The A-shaped design of the front, which becomes broader towards the bottom, and the flatter, sharper-cut all-LED headlamps create an especially powerful impression. The powerdomes on the bonnet also contribute to this effect. In the centre section the front apron is drawn high into an A shape, creating a further large air inlet grille with five vertical struts. This provides a view of technical details such as the cooler, which supports the sportily authentic impression. This also applies to the large outer air inlet grille with two transverse louvres and the new front splitter. With their high-quality materials, the flics in high-gloss black not only confirm the Performance Luxury character of the brand, but also improve the aerodynamics in combination with the inner Air Curtains. All the measures together create an extremely dynamic forward-oriented overall impression. The similarity to the AMG GT sports car family is evident.

The key identifier on the tail end are the round twin tailpipe trim elements, which are available in silver chrome or high-gloss black (as part of the optional AMG Night Package). They are harmoniously integrated into the rear apron. The design of the sides of the mud flaps improves the aerodynamics at the rear: as a result this provides for better air flow around the wheel arches. The spoiler lip on the boot lid is painted in the colour of the vehicle, but is optionally also available in carbon fibre.

Viewed from the side, the new 19-inch light-alloy wheels in the aerodynamically optimised 5-twin-spoke design catch the eye. As an option 20-inch light-alloy wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design are available, also aerodynamically optimised and with a wider rim edge, painted in a choice of matt black or high-gloss titanium grey. Graphite grey metallic and matt brilliant blue magno are available for selection as new paint colours, the latter having been previously reserved for the AMG GT family.

With the optional AMG Night Package the E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet can take on an even sportier appearance. The outside mirror housings, window frames plus trim elements in the front and rear apron are styled in high-gloss black here. There are also tailpipe trim elements in black chrome. The Carbon Package II adds individual highlights with mirror caps and a spoiler lip on the boot lid in carbon fibre.

Interior with autonomous appointments and specific displays

The interior welcomes the occupants with distinct appointments, luxurious materials and the current-generation MBUX infotainment system. The seats in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre in black with an AMG-specific design, red contrasting topstitching and AMG badge are characteristic for the 53-series models and combine sportiness with strong lateral support and comfort on long journeys. Further interior features include red seat belts and trim elements in carbon fibre. Further upholsteries in nappa leather are optionally available. Nappa leather in black/titanium grey pearl with red contrasting topstitching is new.

Visually the two displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia displays blend beneath a shared glass cover to form the Widescreen Cockpit. The customer can choose between the three AMG display styles "Modern Classic", "Sport" and "Supersport" for the instrument cluster. The "Supersport" mode is particularly striking with a central, round rev counter and additional information presented in perspective in the form of bars to the left and right of the rev counter and creating a spatial impression of depth. Via the AMG menu, the driver can call up various special displays such as Engine Data, gear speed indicator, Warm-up, Set-up, G-Meter and RACETIMER. With individual AMG displays such as visualisation of the drive programs or telemetry data, the touchscreen multimedia display likewise underlines the dynamic configuration.

New AMG Performance steering wheel with seamlessly integrated buttons

With a fresh design and seamlessly integrated buttons the new AMG Performance steering wheel creates an even closer link between human and machine. The three rounded twin spokes combine stability with lightness, and the steering wheel rim is a hallmark motorsport feature. The cover is selectable in leather, in DINAMICA microfibre or as a combination of leather and microfibre, on request with steering wheel heating. In the steering wheel rim there is also a sensor mat to recognise "hands-on". If the driver does not have their hands on the steering wheel for a certain time, a warning cascade is started, which finally activates Emergency Brake Assist if the driver continues to be inactive.

The new switches integrated into the surfaces of the horizontal twin spokes have a very elegant look. Haptic sensing aids in the area of the symbols make control easier. The instrument cluster is operated via the left-hand sensor surface on the upper steering wheel spokes, the media display via the right-hand sensor surface. The lower spokes contain the controls for the cruise control/DISTRONIC (left) and telephone/hands-free system/volume control (right). The optional AMG steering wheel buttons for actuating the drive programs and further, individually definable functions include even more brilliant displays with new icons and are now both round.

Via the galvanised shift paddles arranged on the left and right behind the steering wheel rim the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission can be operated by hand. For even more precise shift commands the paddles are now slightly bigger and positioned lower down.

Six-cylinder in-line engine with EQ Boost starter-alternator and electric additional compressor

The 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine is characterised by top-of-the-range performance and intelligent electrification. The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is fitted between the engine and transmission. It is a key component of the 48 V on-board electrical system and not only serves as an alternator, but is also responsible for hybrid functions. These include boosting with 16 kW of output and 250 Nm of torque, recuperation, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

This innovation as well as the intelligent charging via an electric additional compressor and an exhaust gas turbocharger all have the same goal: to enhance the hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics, while at the same time reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Supported by the EQ Boost starter-alternator when moving off, the electric auxiliary compressor builds up a high charge pressure without any delay, for a faster increase in torque for acceleration until the large exhaust gas turbocharger is deployed. As a result the 3.0-litre engine reacts immediately, and provides a highly dynamic response without turbo lag.

The electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h can be increased to 270 km/h with the AMG Driver‘s Package. The AMG brake system is optimally tuned for the power and performance of the E 53 models: the front axle features cross-drilled and internally vented discs of size 370 x 36 mm with four-piston fixed callipers and AMG lettering, the rear axle is fitted with internally vented discs of size 360 x 26 mm with single-piston floating callipers.

Short shift times, high efficiency: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission

The 3.0-litre in-line engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, which impresses with extremely short shift times, fast response to shift paddle commands, a double-declutching function and multiple downshifts. Upshifts or downshifts are implemented instantly. Especially in the "Sport+" drive program and in manual mode, the transmission is very responsive. Dynamic acceleration and very short shift times are also available, as is a fuel-efficient driving style, depending on the selected mode.

Characteristics at the touch of a finger: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT

With the five DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport+" and "Individual", the characteristics of the new 53-series models can be influenced at the tap of a finger. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. The modes modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the option of pressing the "M" button to switch directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically as needed.

AMG DYNAMICS vehicle dynamics control is integrated into the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. In the "Basic", "Advanced" and "Pro" levels, it influences the control strategies of the ESP® (Electronic Stability Program) or the all-wheel drive, for example. The intelligent pilot control anticipates the desired vehicle behaviour based on the driver's actions and the sensor data. The range spans extremely stable to highly dynamic, for a comfort-biased or particularly sporty driving experience. The AMG DYNAMICS functions can also be directly selected via the AMG steering wheel buttons. Both the modifiable vehicle characteristics and the extensive appointments options offer a wide spectrum between sportiness, elegance and lifestyle, with the coupé and cabriolet meeting each individual customer requirement.

Autonomous AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension for more dynamism

More agility, neutral cornering performance and greater traction come courtesy of the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension developed in Affalterbach. The multi-chamber air suspension with particularly sporty spring/damper set-up and continuously adjustable damping ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) combines outstanding driving dynamics with high ride comfort. A harder spring rate, for example, when cornering and braking, effectively reduces body roll.

The damping at each wheel is adjusted to suit the current driving situation and the condition of the road. The damping characteristics can also be preselected in three modes, "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+", allowing a significantly more noticeable differentiation between excellent long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics.

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive as standard

The fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive combines optimal traction for dynamic driving fun with a high level of driving safety in all conditions: in the dry, in the wet or on a slippery surface. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, because the intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system architecture.

Available for the six-cylinder models for the first time: the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package

For an even more emotively appealing driving experience the optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package bundles together technical and visual equipment details previously reserved for the eight-cylinder models. The highlights include the RACE drive program with Drift Mode. The AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre then has steering wheel buttons for fast control of the drive programs and further settings for the driving dynamics. Red-painted brake callipers with AMG lettering on the front and rear axle visually underscore the sporty character.

Technical data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet Engine 3.0-litre 6-cylinder in-line engine with exhaust gas turbocharger and electric additional compressor 3.0-litre 6-cylinder in-line engine with exhaust gas turbocharger and electric additional compressor Displacement 2999 cc 2999 cc Output 320 kW (435 hp) at 6100 rpm 320 kW (435 hp) at 6100 rpm Add. output with EQ Boost 16 kW (22 hp) 16 kW (22 hp) Peak torque 520 Nm at 1800 - 5800 rpm 520 Nm at 1800 - 5800 rpm Add. torque with EQ Boost 250 Nm 250 Nm Drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G Fuel consumption, combined 8.9-8.6 l/100 km* 9.1-8.8 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 204-198 g/km 209-202 g/km Efficiency class D D Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.4 s 4.6 s Top speed 250 km/h** 250 km/h**

* The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the NEDC CO 2 figures according to

Article 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures

** Electronically governed, with AMG Driver's Package 270 km/h