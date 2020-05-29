This will surely be the most expensive Puma money can buy.
Just a few hours ago we published our exclusive rendering of the upcoming Ford Puma ST as a preview of the performance crossover and the Blue Oval has answered our calls with the new Puma ST-Line Vignale. It combines the best of both worlds - the sporty exterior appearance of the ST-Line with the plush cabin of the Vignale.
The interior is obviously the more interesting topic here as it features generous standard equipment, including automatic LED headlights, special Windsor leather seats and Manacor leather steering wheel, premium B&O audio system, and keyless entry and engine start systems, as well as the company's SYNC 3.4 infotainment system. On the outside, there’s a unique fascia with an aluminum upper grille and surround, and bony lower grille.
“Customers have told us that they want a range of options to help find a combination of style, equipment, performance and efficiency that’s just right for them,” Roelant de Waard, marketing, sales, and service vice president of Ford in Europe, explained the combination between ST-Line and Vignale.
Some customers will be more interested in the mechanical upgrades for the Puma as Ford has also just announced the addition of a 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine. It produces 120 horsepower (89 kilowatts) and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, which helps it return a combined fuel consumption of 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers according to Europe’s new WLTP regime.
There’s also finally an automatic transmission available for the Puma. It is a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic, which will be offered for the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo engine with 125 hp (93 kW). Ford explains that “the advanced transmission’s greater number of gear ratios and dual-clutch operation for seamless gear changes contribute to optimized fuel efficiency, refinement and driving dynamics.”
Meanwhile, Ford has also reaffirmed it'll reveal the Puma ST "later this year."
Quote
